Berks County, PA

Berks adds 209 COVID cases and reinfections as state tops 7,600

By Keith Mayer
Reading Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 19th week of the COVID-19 delta variant surge has seen a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations that looks a lot like a year ago for Berks County, Pennsylvania and the nation. Berks added 209 new COVID cases and reinfections in the Friday update of the state health...

www.readingeagle.com

Reading Eagle

COVID deaths among men remain elevated in Berks

Another 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported by Berks County acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach, another heavy blow in a delta variant surge that has taken more ground than ever. The deaths from Friday to Wednesday included a 49-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman who died Wednesday in Reading Hospital. The...
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports Nearly 900 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 892 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional death. Of the new cases, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 24, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 892 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 541 are confirmed cases and 351 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/DqgQsCQB5A — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 24, 2021 Seven new deaths were imported from the state’s system, and all of them happened in November. One person was in the 25-49 age group, one was in the 50-64 age group and six were 65 or older. There have been 9,248 total hospitalizations and 146,794 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

State, county COVID case update

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 5,604 new COVID-19 cases. 3,174 COVID patients are hospitalized in the state, up 77 from Sunday and the highest number since last spring. Those in intensive care on Monday numbered 751, up17 from Sunday. Clinton County reported 13 new...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 5,186 additional cases, with Lehigh posting highest tally since Feb. 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,186 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday excluding numbers from Philadelphia. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 6,128 cases per day, down 19% from a week ago, when the state added 15,414 reinfection cases to the totals. The moving average is up 53.9% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.7 million infections ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Reading Eagle

COVID hospitalizations continue to spiral in Berks and Pa.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Berks County and across Pennsylvania continued to surge Tuesday in the daily update of the Pennsylvania Department of Health pandemic dashboard. Berks reached 101 patients in the dashboard update, the first time crossing the 100 level since late April as the brief spring surge began to wane.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Centre County Adds 1 COVID-19 Death, 47 Cases

Centre County registered one new COVID-19 death and 47 more cases of the virus on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The death is the county’s 255th attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 11th reported this month. The new cases bring the county’s total...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Allegheny County adds 2,050 COVID-19 cases over weekend

With holiday gatherings looming, Allegheny County’s cases of COVID-19 remain high with over 2,000 new cases reported over the weekend. Along with the 2,050 new cases, the county health department has also reported eight additional deaths, seven of which come from an import from the state’s death registration system. The...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Twin Falls Times-News

Breakthrough cases get attention. But how many Idaho COVID cases are reinfections?

Idaho’s public health officials know the coronavirus managed to infect 17,099 fully vaccinated Idahoans since May 15. They know 543 of those Idahoans with “breakthrough” cases were hospitalized, and 226 died. How do they know? Public health analysts can cross-reference COVID-19 case records with immunization records and pinpoint when a...
IDAHO STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reading Eagle

COVID hospitalizations surge in Berks and across Pennsylvania

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise in Berks to near a delta-variant surge record while across the state there are more people hospitalized than at any time in the delta surge. The delta episode has continued through 19 weeks, by far the longest surge of the pandemic’s 19 months. Berks reached...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Athol Daily News

Region among tops in state for Covid cases, holidays source of concern

GARDNER — Heywood Healthcare president and CEO Win Brown reported during his weekly briefing on Friday, Nov. 19, that Heywood’s service area has one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the state. “From a testing perspective,” he said, “we have tested almost 118,000 specimens, which is huge for our...
GARDNER, MA

