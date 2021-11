Following the failure of two Leander ISD bond propositions, district staff and board members discussed the next steps for the district Nov. 18. Leander ISD voters approved one of three propositions in the Nov. 2 bond election. Proposition A failed by 215 votes and would have funded $727.2 million of school construction and renovations. The $33.3 million Proposition C failed by about 3% and would have funded lighting and sound upgrades for high school performing arts centers.

LEANDER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO