KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Runners are preparing to speed through downtown Knoxville, making room for turkey, stuffing and all kinds of Thanksgiving food. The Knoxville Turkey Trot 5K and the Little Gobbler Kids Run will kick off around 8 a.m. Kids will be the first to run Thanksgiving morning before their parents line up for the full 5K. That race will start at 8:30 a.m. from the Mill and Mine near the Old City.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO