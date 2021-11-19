ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Guys on Ice” Auditions held Dec 6, 7 at Racine Theatre Guild

Open auditions are being held at the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) for the comedic ice fishing musical, “Guys on Ice” on Monday and Tuesday, December 6 and 7. Artistic Director Doug Instenes will hold auditions each night at 7 and 8:30 p.m. at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave, in Racine.

The show offers roles for three men ranging in age from 30s–60s. People of all ethnicities with all levels of experience are encouraged to audition. Role requirements can be found on RTG’s Audition page.

As a matter of public health and safety, all actors and crew members are required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions at RTG. Proof of vaccination must be shown at the time of auditions. Masks will be worn except while actively auditioning.

Participants must register for a specific time to audition by either calling the Box Office at (262) 633-4218 or by emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

“Guys on Ice” Synopsis

In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, on a frozen lake, there stands a little wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. Long-time fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd spend time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams, and tall tales with a couple two three beers on hand. Songs like “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” “Fish is de Miracle Food,” and “The One That Got Away” give a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.

Provided by Racine Theatre Guild

Things to remember for auditions:

  • Bring sheet music to sing a prepared piece with the provided accompanist. Tape recordings of accompaniment and unaccompanied singing will not be permitted.
  • Wear comfortable clothing to learn choreography for the dance portion of the audition.
  • Bring vaccination verification and wear a mask.
  • Scripts may be checked out ahead of time from the Box Office for a $10 refundable deposit.

“Guys on Ice” rehearsals will begin in December; performances are scheduled for February 11–27, 2022. Please contact the Box Office with any questions.

About the Racine Theatre Guild

Founded in 1938, the Racine Theatre Guild is a nonprofit community, volunteer-based theatre. Through the efforts of dedicated volunteers led by a small professional staff, RTG provides a variety of live entertainment and educational opportunities for all ages.

