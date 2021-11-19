ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hanna Andersson recalls baby clothing items due to snaps that can detach causing choking hazard

By WGN Radio Digital Desk
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edALk_0d2Crnmf00

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following recalls: Recall 1 , Recall 2 .

NOTE: The following includes details of two recalls.

Name of Product:
Baby Ruffle Rompers

Hazard:
The snaps on the romper can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall Date:
November 12, 2021

Units:
About 3,200 (10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact
Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, daily email at help@hannaandersson.com or online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall

Description:
This recall involves the style Baby Ruffle Romper, the style number 66919 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. It’s a 100% cotton romper with ruffles sold in Petal Pink, Golden Hour and Juniper with a polka dot pattern in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90. There are metal snaps starting from the neckline to the center of the romper.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ruffle Romper and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund. Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund. Hanna Andersson is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:
Hanna Andersson has received three incidents of the snaps detaching or fabric around the snaps ripping. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Exclusively Online at www.hannaandersson.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $40.

Manufactured In:
Bangladesh

Importer(s):
Hanna Anderson LLC, of Portland, Oregon

Recall number:
22-710

More product recalls

Name of Product:
Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Sets

Hazard:
The snaps on the long sleeve top can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund

Recall Date:
November 12, 2021

Units:
About 4,400 (10 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact
Hanna Andersson Customer Care Center at 800-222-0544 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT daily, email at help@hannaandersson.com or online at www.hannaandersson.com and click “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page or at: www.hannaandersson.com/product-recall

Description:
This recall involves the Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set, the style number 66938 is written on the main label at the neck of the top. Metal snaps are located at the crotch of the top. It’s a 100% cotton long-sleeve top and pant set sold in Petal Pink with a pink floral pattern; Golden Hour with black and white polka dots and gold trim; and Navy Blue with a green turtle print and navy trim. The set comes in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years and Euro sizes 50-90.

Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund. Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund. Hanna Andersson is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:
Hanna Andersson has received one reported incident of the snaps detaching. No injuries have been reported. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

Sold At
Exclusively online at www.hannaandersson.com from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $46.

Manufactured In:
Bangladesh

Importer(s):
Hanna Anderson LLC, of Portland, Oregon

Recall number:
22-709

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

RECALL ALERT: Baby Ruffle Rompers pose a choking hazard

(KKTV) - Hanna Andersson is recalling rompers that pose a choking hazard. The company says it is working alongside the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission to voluntarily recall their Baby Ruffled Romper (Style #66919) and Baby Long Sleeve Wiggle Set (Style #66938). “Please have your children stop wearing this...
CARS
Journal-News

Recall: AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses post fire hazard

Amazon is recalling its AmazonBasics memory foam mattresses because they do not meet the mandatory federal flammability standard, posing a fire hazard, according to an alert issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall involves the mattresses in 10-inch and 12-inch sizes and were manufactured in twin,...
AMAZON
WTAJ

Company recalls baby outfits due to potential choking hazard

(WTAJ) — A company selling baby clothes has issued a recall due to a possible choking hazard after snaps reportedly fell off of the various outfits. The recall comes from Hannah Andersson after they were contacted about the snaps falling off of two different styles of baby outfits. The outfits placed under recall were sold […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
WGN Radio

Hart Consumer Products recalls nailers sold exclusively at Walmart due to injury hazard from involuntarily nail discharge

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following: Name of Product:Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers Hazard:The contact sensor on the nailer can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, posing a risk of serious injury to the user or bystanders. Remedy:Refund Recall Date:November 10, 2021 Units:About 15,700 Consumer ContactHart Consumer Products at 800-776-5191 from […]
ECONOMY
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: baby clothes, mattresses and furnaces

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There are two recalls on baby clothes parents should look out for. Hanna Andersson put out a recall alert on its baby ruffle rompers. The company says the snaps can detach, poising a choking hazard to young children. If you have this romper, call Hanna Andersson...
LINCOLN, NE
WFMJ.com

Amazon recalls around 15,000 mattresses over fire hazard concerns

Amazon is recalling one of their mattresses after it failed to meet mandatory federal flammability standards for mattresses and posing a fire hazard. The recall is for the "AmazonBasics" Memory Foam Mattresses in both 10” and 12” sizes, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Recalled mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sized.
ECONOMY
koamnewsnow.com

Hart recalls nail gun due to sensor malfunction, injury hazard

Hart Consumer Products recalls more than 15,000 of its 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers because the contact sensor “can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail,” posing a risk of serious injury to the user or anyone nearby, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. You can read more about the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Clothing#Product Recall#Euro#Bangladesh Importer#Hanna Anderson Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

If You Bought These Old Spice or Secret Deodorants, Throw Them Out Now

If you're like most people, putting on deodorant or antiperspirant before leaving the house is as essential a component of your grooming routine as brushing your teeth. And while finding white marks on your clothing may typically be the biggest worry you have when applying your preferred deodorant in the morning, experts say there's a far more pressing concern you should be aware of. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that multiple types of antiperspirant products from Old Spice and Secret are being recalled over the serious safety risk they may pose to users. Read on to find out if a product you have at home could be putting your health in jeopardy.
SHOPPING
airlive.net

A woman passenger allegedly breastfed a cat on board a Delta flight from Atlanta

A passenger allegedly made a desperate plea to flight crew after spotting a person engaging in a gross act with her pet cat. A screenshot has gone viral of what looks like a pilot messaging system that suggests a passenger on Delta Air flight DL1360 to Atlanta began breastfeeding her cat and refused to stop despite repeated requests from the crew.
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy