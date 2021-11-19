ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Wants You Inside His Toronto Mega-Mansion, and Hopes You’ll Splurge on Merch While Visiting

By Wendy Bowman
Dirt
Dirt
 6 days ago
Get ready for “MTV Cribs” with a twist. As first reported by BlogTO , music superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham is now offering a very intimate glimpse into his personal life via an interactive virtual tour of his extravagant Toronto mansion. Remember that house ? That little 50,000-square-foot number that reportedly cost tens of millions to build? Drake is now ready and willing to give you a walk-through of the place, displaying (almost) every inch crafted by Canadian architectural/interior designer Ferris Rafauli .

What’s the catch, you ask? Well, while you’re perusing the palace, Drake’s marketing ploy encourages you to spend some bank on the many consumer products the Canadian-born rapper’s hawking as part of “The Embassy” tour promoting the 10th anniversary of his Grammy-winning “Take Care” album.

To (virtually) access the mansion, guests enter the Drake Related website and are quickly whisked away to a shot of the massive home’s façade, where the entertainer’s luxe cars are displayed in his spacious motorcourt. An arrow just outside the front door leads inside to the recording studio, lounge and primary bedroom, with each room displaying a handful of items with clickable links — click them, and you too can purchase Drake-approved merch and other goodies. For now, much of the mansion is still restricted from prying eyes, but there are indications that the master closet, garage and full-sized basketball court will also soon be offered on public display, plus other areas of the shopping mall-sized structure.

As for what is currently online, the bedroom offers interactive links to El Chico Studios and Better World Fragrance House , which sells a Carby Musk candle that’s said to “smell like Drake.” Users can view a candlelit version of the room by hitting a button next to the bedside lamp, with that scene revealing links to Certified Lover Boy wares and Wet by Drake cologne.

Unfortunately, the shopping tour experience debuts at a particularly bad time. Drake — along with Travis Scott, Apple and LiveNation — are facing multiple lawsuits seeking billions in damages linked to the Astroworld tragedy that claimed 10 lives earlier this month.

Theresa Evans
4d ago

Gotta start getting some more $ for all those lawsuits!

