ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Women Rappers On Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Speak On Excitement For The Album

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

Capitalizing on women’s continued dominance in Hip-Hop, seasoned actress and rookie director Halle Berry recruited all women rappers and musicians for the soundtrack to her directorial debut, Bruised . Along with fellow Executive Producer Cardi B , Berry curated a tracklist of original songs inspired by the film.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry shared with Variety ahead of the compilation’s release. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited. The Bruised soundtrack officially dropped on Friday (Nov. 19), and the artists involved are just as eager for the world to hear it as the Hollywood icon.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of this historic moment,” Baby Tate explains in conversation with VIBE. “My whole career has been extremely women empowerment-focused, so this feels full circle. I love how supportive of female rap both Halle and Cardi have been, and I’m honored to have been included.”

Tate’s “Dungarees” single dropped ahead of the full project.

“The Bruised soundtrack feels iconic,” DreamDoll says. “There was a time when soundtracks were just as big as albums and we’re bringing that back. It feels amazing to be on a project with all women. This is the epitome of sisterhood and womanhood, to say the least. I want to give special thanks to Halle and Cardi. Thank you both for choosing me, for choosing my song ‘Chacin,’ and for choosing to make this an empowering female project. Your vision of bringing a collective force of talented women in Hip-Hop is both brilliant and bold, and definitely a monumental moment for the culture.

“Being a part of this all-female soundtrack for Bruised is crazy to me.,” Erica Banks tells VIBE. “It’s one of my biggest accomplishments yet. I feel like I am now officially part of the female rap era [of] today, and then to stand next to women that I enjoy listening to is also a great feeling. I’m just excited to be a part of it. Meeting Halle Berry was the craziest experience in my whole life. She was so sweet… this was an experience I will never forget.”

Additional artists on the soundtrack include Young M.A., Saweetie , City Girls , Ambré, Big Bottle Wyanna , Latto , Rapsody , and Flo Milli . For Halle Berry, Bruised is a feat in itself. She shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly how starring in and directing a film about an MMA fighter at her age defies industry standards.

“It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done,” she remarked. “Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”

Bruised was released in limited theaters on Nov. 17, and is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 24.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Money Man, India Shawn, Shelley, Parisalexa, Smino, And More

Rick Ross feat. Jazmine Sullivan And 21 Savage – “Outlawz” Kicking off the rollout for his forthcoming album, Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, Rick Ross unleashes the debut single from his 11th solo effort, which finds the MMG boss mobbing over an opulent backdrop constructed by AraabMUZIK and Fabian Marasciullo. Featuring Jazmine Sullivan, who lends her lush vocal stylings on the hook, and 21 Savage, who continues to assert himself as one of the best guest performers in the game, “Outlawz” is an impressive effort from Rozay that has fans officially counting down the days to the release of what he...
MUSIC
Vibe

Halle Berry Clarifies Calling Cardi B The “Queen Of Hip Hop,” Says There Can Be More Than One

During an event promoting her directorial debut, Bruised, Halle Berry named Cardi B—her collaborator on the film’s soundtrack—”The Queen of Hip Hop.” A Cardi B fan account on Twitter shared a clip of Berry’s comments explaining how she came to work with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on the film’s soundtrack: “I would like to say thank you today to Cardi B,” shared Berry. “She was my partner in crime. I reached out to her. Of course, she’s the queen of hip hop. I reached out to Cardi, and we paired and we created, I think a soundtrack and an album that is not only...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Ghostface Killah Wants To Do A Joint ‘Six-Song Project’ With Silk Sonic

Silk Sonic’s widely anticipated debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, hit the streets on Friday (Nov. 12) and it is a delightful, masterful ode to 70s soul and funk. Following the duo’s release of their first single, “Leave The Door Open,” fellow lover of R&B and soul, rapper Ghostface Killah tapped into his Pretty Toney persona with an unofficial remix. The brief albeit hilarious tribute premiered on Ebro In The Morning on July 14. Ghostface is heard on a call with his lady, rapping, “Isley Brothers on repeat (turn it up)/I got the food still warm so let’s eat/Champagne, Mary...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Halle Berry Goes Edgy in Metallic Suit With Sheer Corset & Hidden Heels at ‘Bruised’ Premiere

Halle Berry celebrated the release of Netflix’s “Bruised” at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The film is special to Berry as it’s her directorial debut, but she just so happens to star in the movie, too, as a disgraced MMA fighter who finds redemption in the cage. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress opted for a sequined black and silver suit by Pamella Roland, featuring a cropped jacket with black satin lapels, flared slim-fit trousers and a corset with mesh inserts and draped sparkling fringe in the center. Black heels poke through the bottom of her pants for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baby Tate
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Flo Milli
Entertainment Weekly

Halle Berry's Bruised trainer had her begging 'for mercy' with this brutal fitness routine

Halle Berry flexed filmmaking might when she went in for the kill as a first-time director on the upcoming Netflix drama Bruised (in theaters now, then streaming Nov. 24), but the Oscar-winning icon also went H.A.M. on her ace physique to step in front of the camera as a down-and-out MMA fighter for the movie. Here, the 55-year-old's longtime friend and trainer Peter Lee Thomas breaks down how he got Berry into fighting shape for the project.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Halle Berry and Cardi B Executive Produced All-Woman Soundtrack to “Bruised” Feat. H.E.R, Saweetie, Rapsody and More

Halle Berry and Cardi B hand picked each artist who appear on Bruised. Released through Warner Records the soundtrack for Halle Berry’s directorial debut film Bruised arrives on November 19. The Netflix feature that also stars Halle Berry in the lead role as a disgraced M.M.A. fighter, will have a limited run in theaters on Nov. 17 before debuting on the streaming platform on Nov. 24.
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Ava DuVernay announces end of ‘Queen Sugar’; Halle Berry endured broken ribs in ‘Bruised’; and more

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has announced that her OWN series will end after its next season. The finale of season six aired Tuesday night. “Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say, ‘Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?'” the two-time Emmy winner told Deadline. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundtracks#Rapper#Women Empowerment#H E R
The Guardian

Bruised review – Halle Berry delivers one bloody cliche after another

What if, rather than defeating an opponent in the ring, a fighter was in fact doing battle with their personal demons? What if sporting triumph could be viewed as a metaphor? Well, quite. The directorial debut from Halle Berry approaches the bloodied, battered tropes of the fight movie genre so earnestly, it’s almost as if she simply isn’t aware that the plot is chock full of the biggest cliches since the slow motion shot of blood spraying across the canvas.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

'Bruised' Review: Halle Berry Pummels Her Way Through a Mountain of Clichés

Halle Berry fought to get “Bruised” made. The movie, a labor of love (if not necessarily of originality) about an ex-MMA fighter who goes from scrubbing toilets to standing proud for her estranged young son, is all about proving oneself to the world, and so it’s fitting that Berry spent several years whipping the project into existence. Despite making history at the Oscars 20 years ago, Berry has struggled to find the kind of roles that challenge her (to be fair, the “Monster’s Ball” star followed her win with a Razzie for “Catwoman,” and her subsequent dramatic performances have been wildly uneven). So she took matters into her own hands.
MOVIES
Billboard

Watch Cardi B & Halle Berry Talk Teaming Up for ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack, But Not for ‘WAP’: ‘How Come You Didn’t Ask Me, Cardi?’

Cardi serves as a co-executive producer for the movie's soundtrack, where she also has a song of her own. Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with the release of the new movie Bruised, which sees the actress starring as a disgraced MMA fighter who gets back into the ring after her infant son becomes a part of her life again. Berry wanted a powerful roster of women to tackle the soundtrack for the movie, and she enlisted Cardi B to record the original song “Bet It” and co-executive-produce the body of work.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Pinstripe Suit & Platform Heels to Talk ‘Bruised’ on ‘Tamron Hall’

Halle Berry stopped by the Tamron Hall show yesterday to discuss her directorial debut for her new Netflix movie, “Bruised.” The MMA-based sports film is currently available to stream. The iconic actress strutted onto the daytime talk show wearing a pinstripe ensemble by Greta Constantine that included a vest top that opened down the center and was complemented with a belt. She paired it with high-waist wide-leg trousers that featured a large pocket on the hip. Pinning her highlighted hair up, she finished off the trendy business-casual outfit with black platform heels. Opting for minimal accessories, her shoes were just the right...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Bruised’ Review: Halle Berry Shows Directing Flair with Intense, if Familiar, Sports Drama

The sports film, in general, is fairly formulaic irrespective of gender. It’s one of the more reliable genres, able to entertain even if the beats are standard operating procedure. When it comes to sports films featuring women, there are slight distinctions, namely in what the sport is and what role men play within it. For Halle Berry, making her directorial debut with the MMA film “Bruised,” she wanted to make the movie female-heavy, both in front of and behind the camera, and it creates pockets of distinction in which it stands out from the sports features that have come before...
MOVIES
Telegraph

Bruised, review: a gutsy redemption tale as old as time from Halle Berry

Bruised is about hard knocks, second (and third, and fourth) chances. Halle Berry’s had a few. The Oscar-winning actress was so taken by Michelle Rosenfarb’s script about a washed-up MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter – intended once for Blake Lively – that she battled to get it made. Then she was so dissatisfied by other people’s directing ideas, she opted to take on that role, too. As a debut, it’s grungy, overscaled and rarely far from cliché. But it also has guts, and there’s a vigour to the acting that pulls it through.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Halle Berry Stuns At AFI Fest Screening For Upcoming Drama “Bruised”

All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack. Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:. Special guests at the star-studded affair included...
MOVIES
Vibe

Vibe

776
Followers
699
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy