Women Rappers On Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ Soundtrack Speak On Excitement For The Album

Capitalizing on women’s continued dominance in Hip-Hop, seasoned actress and rookie director Halle Berry recruited all women rappers and musicians for the soundtrack to her directorial debut, Bruised . Along with fellow Executive Producer Cardi B , Berry curated a tracklist of original songs inspired by the film.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry shared with Variety ahead of the compilation’s release. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited. The Bruised soundtrack officially dropped on Friday (Nov. 19), and the artists involved are just as eager for the world to hear it as the Hollywood icon.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of this historic moment,” Baby Tate explains in conversation with VIBE. “My whole career has been extremely women empowerment-focused, so this feels full circle. I love how supportive of female rap both Halle and Cardi have been, and I’m honored to have been included.”

Tate’s “Dungarees” single dropped ahead of the full project.

“The Bruised soundtrack feels iconic,” DreamDoll says. “There was a time when soundtracks were just as big as albums and we’re bringing that back. It feels amazing to be on a project with all women. This is the epitome of sisterhood and womanhood, to say the least. I want to give special thanks to Halle and Cardi. Thank you both for choosing me, for choosing my song ‘Chacin,’ and for choosing to make this an empowering female project. Your vision of bringing a collective force of talented women in Hip-Hop is both brilliant and bold, and definitely a monumental moment for the culture.

“Being a part of this all-female soundtrack for Bruised is crazy to me.,” Erica Banks tells VIBE. “It’s one of my biggest accomplishments yet. I feel like I am now officially part of the female rap era [of] today, and then to stand next to women that I enjoy listening to is also a great feeling. I’m just excited to be a part of it. Meeting Halle Berry was the craziest experience in my whole life. She was so sweet… this was an experience I will never forget.”

Additional artists on the soundtrack include Young M.A., Saweetie , City Girls , Ambré, Big Bottle Wyanna , Latto , Rapsody , and Flo Milli . For Halle Berry, Bruised is a feat in itself. She shared during an interview with Entertainment Weekly how starring in and directing a film about an MMA fighter at her age defies industry standards.

“It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done,” she remarked. “Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”

Bruised was released in limited theaters on Nov. 17, and is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 24.