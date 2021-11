SCRANTON, Pa. — Building permits in the window of a long empty grocery store have given neighbors in this part of Scranton some hope. "I knew something was going there; I just didn't know what. I mean, normally, it's meaningless things we don't need in the area. There's so many dollar stores, we don't need no more," Sandra Grems said.

