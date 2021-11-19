ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland double homicide suspect arrested

By Peter Snarr
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – One person is behind bars after Oakland police arrested them on homicide charges.

Authorities say a double homicide occurred on November 18 at around 12:10 a.m. on the 400 block of 17th Street.

Police say no other additional details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

