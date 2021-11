Chris Mihaletos, who is now CEO of AIMS Companies, a Scottsdale-based specialty contractor that provides a range of industrial, municipal and utility services, said he got his start in Phoenix after googling businesses that were for sale. He ended up buying a family business that was for sale in Laveen and worked with the previous owners to get going on his own; through acquisitions, that company later became AIMS.

