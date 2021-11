In the years since Jennifer Lopez’s breakout acting role in Selena, the multihyphenate megastar has made blockbuster rom-coms, worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers and costars, and earned the most serious acting praise of her career for 2019’s Hustlers, with a performance many fans still believe should’ve earned her an Oscar nomination. Throughout all of those projects, though—not to mention the many albums, tours, and side businesses along the way—Lopez was hoping for another movie, like Selena, that would incorporate her love of music. With Marry Me, her forthcoming romantic comedy directed by Kat Coiro and costarring Owen Wilson, Lopez has made just that.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO