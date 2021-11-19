ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury acquits 18-year-old of homicide

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"He wants to get on with his life," defense attorney Mark...

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa jury to weigh death sentence for 10-year-old’s murder

TAMPA — It’s been three years since Ricky Willis died. But on Monday, he spoke in a Tampa courtroom. On a big monitor near a witness stand, a jury could see and hear the 10-year-old talk about his family and cheerfully describe upcoming auditions for the TV show America’s Got Talent, where he planned to give a drum performance a few months later.
Racine County Eye

16-year-old boy charged with homicide following shooting on LaSalle Street

RACINE – A 16-year-old boy was charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with homicide after he shot and killed a man in August following a confrontation. Anthony E. Smith Jr., of Racine, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide (party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon), endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old killed in shooting in Blacklick in Columbus' 178th homicide of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said a 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a shooting in the Blacklick area. The shooting is the city's 178th homicide of 2021, setting an all-time high. Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of Norworth Road. When officers...
wakg.com

Danville jury acquits man on murder charges

DANVILLE, Va. — Devin Lamont Womack was found not-guilty of murder by a Danville jury on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was charged with the shooting death of 47-year-old Mark Anthony Graves on September 30, 2016 at what was described as a “drug house” on Aspen Street. At the conclusion of his...
nbc25news.com

Grand jury indicts man in April killing of 16-year-old in Flint

FLINT, Mich. --- The family of a slain Flint teen says they're one step closer to justice after sharing their story with Mid-Michigan NOW. "You guys news station has helped our story get out there and I don't think we'll ever be able to thank you enough," said Jessica Rice, mother of Trenton Morin.
wtae.com

70-year-old man killed, suspect in custody in Scott Township homicide

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A suspect is in custody after a 70-year-old man was found dead in Scott Township on Thursday. Watch the report from Scott Township in the video player above. The victim was found a little before 6 p.m. Thursday near railroad tracks behind South Hills Self Storage...
WHIO Dayton

21-year-old fatally shot in Sidney; homicide investigation underway

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to 2461 Apache Drive around 9:30 p.m. in regards to shots fired at the home. >> Crews respond to reported injury accident in Bath Twp. Upon arrival, first responders found a...
wkok.com

Report: Jury Selection Begins for Man Accused in Death of 3-year-old

SUNBURY – From PennLive…Jury selection is scheduled Monday in the trial of the Trevorton man accused in the beating death of his ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker. The trial of 21-year-old Jahrid Burgess will take place a week before the second anniversary of the death of Arabella Parker – she...
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police investigates death of 5-year-old girl as homicide

Baltimore police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl as a homicide. According to Baltimore police, on Monday, officers responded to a home in the 2800 block of Pelham Avenue for an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, the officers began rendering lifesaving medical aid to 5-year-old Nivea Anderson, police said.
NBC News

Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges in homicide trial

In a case that has sparked an intense national debate over self-defense and the second amendment, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the deaths of two men he shot and killed during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.Nov. 20, 2021.
Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus police charge man with murder in 2020 homicide of 20 year old

An arrest has been made in the 2020 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daijon Cooks, according to a news release Tuesday from the Columbus Police Department. Jamarious Lawan General, 20, was charged with murder in Cooks’ death. He was already in the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges, the release said.
850wftl.com

PBG Police: 14 Year Old Ryan Rogers’ death ruled a homicide

UPDATE: Palm Beach Gardens police say 14-year-old Ryan Rogers was murdered. His body was found near the I-95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens Tuesday morning and was incorrectly assumed to be a hit-and-run victim. Saturday the medical examiner ruled Roger’s death a homicide, police said Saturday. Palm Beach Gardens police...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Warrant issued for 15-year-old suspect in McKeesport homicide

Allegheny County homicide detectives are searching for a 15-year-old suspect in a stabbing death Friday in McKeesport. County police said in a news release Saturday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Damian Baverso charging him with homicide in the death of Kai Brown, 19, of McKeesport. Police dispatchers...

