Myrtle Beach, SC

The Blitz – Playoff Edition – November 19

By Chris Parks
 6 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have reached the 3rd round of the high school football playoffs. Trinity Collegiate out of Darlington will play for a state championship tonight as well in the SCISA League. Below are the scores and highlights from the Friday night action. The home team is listed on the bottom and all kickoff times are at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 4A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Beaufort 20
Myrtle Beach 19 (Final)

West Florence 31
Hartsville 21 (Final)

SCHSL Class 3A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Oceanside Collegiate 10
Dillon 35 (Final)

SCHSL Class 2A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Silver Bluff 56
Cheraw 14 (Final)

SCHSL Class 1A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Ridge Spring Monetta 16
Lamar 36 (Final)

SCISA Class 3A State Championship Game:

Trinity Collegiate 15
Hammond 48 (Final)

NCHSAA Class 3A – 3rd Round Playoff Game:

Scotland County 29
Northern Nash 26 (Final)

WBTW News13

FMU women’s volleyball wins Conference Carolinas title, now NCAA tournament bound

BRISTOL, TN – Senior middleblocker Iyanla Thigpen registered four kills late in the fifth set to help lift Francis Marion University to a wild 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 18-25, 15-10 victory over North Greenville University, Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) in the championship match of the 2021 Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Tournament. Francis Marion improves to 21-10, […]
SPORTS
WBTW News13

McCall ties touchdown record, CCU football wins on senior day, 35-21

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina’s offense held the ball for over 35 minutes of the game and got five touchdown passes from redshirt sophomore quarterback Grayson McCall on its way to a 35-21 home win over Texas State in the final regular-season game at home inside Brooks Stadium on Saturday. The win pushes Coastal’s record to 9-2 overall […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Trinity Collegiate state football championship preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Trinity Collegiate School Titans are back in a familiar spot. 2 seasons ago, they won the SCISA Class 2A state championship in Columbia. Now they compete in Class 3A and have the same goal in mind, to win it all again. Jared Amell’s team will face the only school that handed […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

CCU men’s basketball drops road contest at UNC-Wilmington, 65-53

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team hit the road for the first time this season and fell 65-53 to UNCW in a defensive-oriented game. The Chants shot 34 percent (19-56) from the floor and that included only knocking down three of their 15 three-point attempts. The cold shooting didn’t stop in the field […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
