The Blitz – Playoff Edition – November 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have reached the 3rd round of the high school football playoffs. Trinity Collegiate out of Darlington will play for a state championship tonight as well in the SCISA League. Below are the scores and highlights from the Friday night action. The home team is listed on the bottom and all kickoff times are at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 4A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Beaufort 20

Myrtle Beach 19 (Final)

West Florence 31

Hartsville 21 (Final)

SCHSL Class 3A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Oceanside Collegiate 10

Dillon 35 (Final)

SCHSL Class 2A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Silver Bluff 56

Cheraw 14 (Final)

SCHSL Class 1A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Ridge Spring Monetta 16

Lamar 36 (Final)

SCISA Class 3A State Championship Game:

Trinity Collegiate 15

Hammond 48 (Final)

NCHSAA Class 3A – 3rd Round Playoff Game:

Scotland County 29

Northern Nash 26 (Final)

