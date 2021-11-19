ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Great Day for America’: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis Lawyers Who Pointed Guns at Protesters and Received Pardons, Cheer Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The married St. Louis lawyers who pointed guns at protesters in their neighborhood in 2020 and went on to receive pardons after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges were outside the courthouse on Friday when a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, of murder and all other charges. Mark McCloskey and...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 3

Nanny
5d ago

Thank goodness these Americans have been pardoned. No one has to let the lawless mob endanger their lives or property. Anyone else would have done the same thing. You go to someone’s home or business, you get what you get. I was always taught; they may walk in, but somebody’s going to carry them out.

Reply
5
 

Law & Crime

Judge Calls Hearing to Confirm Precisely Who’s Representing Jacob Chansley in Post-Sentencing Capitol Siege Case

A federal judge has ordered a hearing to determine precisely who is — and perhaps who is not — representing Jacob Chansley in post-sentencing proceedings connected to the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol Complex. According to an order filed Wednesday by judge Royce C. Lamberth, a status conference is now scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, at 2:00 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Georgia Jury Reaches Speedy Verdict and Convicts Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers of Murder

A Georgia jury convicted the three men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery of nearly all of the charges leveled against the trio on Wednesday. Three white men—gunman Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan—faced a raft of charges for pursuing Arbery in the confrontation that led to the 25-year-old Black man’s death, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of engaging in a criminal attempt to commit a felony.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

North Carolina Teen Dubbed ‘HarvardSweats’ Charged with Using Bear Spray on Police During Jan. 6 Siege

A North Carolina teenager deployed bear spray on police officers defending the U.S. Capitol Complex on Jan. 6, federal prosecutors allege in a new complaint. In a case unsealed on Tuesday, federal agents charged 19-year-old Aiden Henry Bilyard with a several federal crimes, including civil disorder, assaulting law enforcement, destruction of government property, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon and other offenses.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law & Crime

N.J. Cop Charged with Killing Pedestrian, Stuffing Body in Car, and Taking the Dead Man Home. Prosecutors Say His Cop Father Turned Him In.

A Newark, New Jersey police officer is facing a litany of charges after prosecutors say he struck a pedestrian, left the scene, returned to claim the victim’s dead body, and took the body home with the help of a passenger in his vehicle. The officer’s father, who is a Newark Police lieutenant, is the one who called 911 to report what happened, according to the county prosecutor’s office.
NEWARK, NJ
Law & Crime

Biden Comments About Guilty Verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Despite Pending Federal Hate Crime Prosecutions

President Joe Biden on Wednesday reacted to guilty verdicts in a Georgia state courtroom against the three defendants who now stand convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Biden said the “fight for racial justice” was far from over and said Americans should be committed to a future “where no one fears violence because of the color of their skin.” Arbery was Black; the three defendants are white.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Supreme Court Will Consider Whether GOP Can Intervene to Defend Racially ‘Discriminatory’ Voter ID Law That N.C.’s Democratic Attorney General Is ‘Actively Defending’

The Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday agreed to decide whether Republican state legislators in North Carolina can step in to defend a voter identification law that is already being defended in court by the state’s Democratic attorney general. In the case stylized as Berger v. NC Conference...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘Attorneys Have a Higher Duty’: Judge Orders Lawyers Behind 2020 Election Fraud Lawsuit to Pay More Than $185,000 in Sanctions

A federal magistrate judge in Colorado has ordered the two lawyers behind a $1.6 billion dollar lawsuit over nonexistent 2020 election-altering fraud to pay nearly $187,000 in sanctions. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter ordered Ernest John Walker and Gary D. Fielder to pay a combined total of $186,922.50 to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘Schoolyard Bullies’: Prosecution Picks Apart ‘Self-Serving’ Defense Claims of Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderers

A little more than two weeks after trial began, a Georgia prosecutor slammed what she described as the “self-serving” rationalizations offered by the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. The government’s roughly 90-minute closing arguments systematically picked apart defense arguments that they tried to effectuate a citizen’s arrest within the bounds of the law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Parkland Massacre Survivors and Families of Victims Reach Massive Settlement with DOJ in Lawsuit Over Botched Handling of FBI Tips

The federal government reached a settlement on Monday in the negligence lawsuit filed against the FBI by the 40 survivors and families of victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Although the details of the settlement were not specified in court documents, the New York Times reported Monday that a person with details of the settlement disclosed that the payout would be $130 million. The Washington Post reported that the settlement amount was tentatively $127.5 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Teen Already Accused of Murdering Stepdad and Burning Body Is Also Charged with Killing Air Force Veteran

An Oklahoma teen already accused of murdering his stepfather is facing an additional murder charge after police say the gun that was used in the first slaying was also used to kill an Air Force veteran. Robert K. Stockton Jr., 17, now faces facing two counts of first-degree murder for killing Anthony “Tony” Cannon and Stephen Courtemanche, Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR-TV reported.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Law & Crime

After Being Tried Three Times in First Reported Spousal Murder Case Involving Lesbian Couple, Woman Makes Bail Ahead of Fourth Trial

The first known lesbian spousal murder defendant in the United States was recently released from prison for the first time in years. Cara Rintala has repeatedly been tried for the murder of her then-wife, 37-year-old Annamarie Cochrane-Rintala, who was found at the bottom of a basement staircase, surrounded by blood, on March 29, 2010. The defendant, meanwhile, was found covered in white paint.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Jury Returns $31.8M Civil Verdict Against Alt-Right Defendants in Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ Lawsuit

A federal jury has returned a $31.8 million civil verdict in a case connected to the “Unite the Right” protest in Charlottesville, Va., in Aug. 2017. A collection of nine plaintiffs sued a number of figures in the alt-right movement — including Jason Kessler, Matthew Heimbach, Richard Spencer and Christopher Cantwell — on a series of federal and state law claims. The jury deadlocked on the federal claims but returned verdicts on the state law claims in various dollar amounts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

NRA Exposé Reports ‘Chaos’ Inside Gun Group Facing ‘Serious Existential Threat,’ with Leader Wayne LaPierre ‘Worried About Going to Jail’

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. With the trials of Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery’s accused murderers coming to a head in November, U.S. gun law and policy have captured global attention the same month a new book exposes the inner workings of the National Rifle Association—an enormously influential group in shaping these topics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law & Crime

‘There Is Evil in this World’: Ex-Cop Abducted and Killed Two Daughters, Killed Accomplice and Himself After Police Failed to Execute Emergency Protective Order

A district attorney in Pennsylvania held a press conference on Monday afternoon to provide on update on a recent triple murder-suicide involving a former Maryland cop and the triggerman’s friend/accomplice, a police sergeant. York County District Attorney Dave Sunday called the incident a “horrific chain of events” during a press...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Comments / 0

