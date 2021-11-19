‘Great Day for America’: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, St. Louis Lawyers Who Pointed Guns at Protesters and Received Pardons, Cheer Kyle Rittenhouse Acquittal

The federal government reached a settlement on Monday in the negligence lawsuit filed against the FBI by the 40 survivors and families of victims of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Although the details of the settlement were not specified in court documents, the New York Times reported Monday that a person with details of the settlement disclosed that the payout would be $130 million. The Washington Post reported that the settlement amount was tentatively $127.5 million.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO