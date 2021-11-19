ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European lockdowns spook U.S. financial markets, but Nasdaq closes at new record high

By Martha C. White
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street is displaying mounting unease with the increase in Covid-19 caseloads overseas and the potential economic toll of restrictive measures to stave off a public health calamity. As European nations struggle to contain a deadly fourth wave of the pandemic, market observers in the U.S. have been forced to confront...

