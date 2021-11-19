ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Full interview: Butterfield discusses congressional highs,lows

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

Rep. Butterfield announces retirement

WASHINGTON, DC – G.K. Butterfield said the time has come to “pass the torch.”. The nine-term U.S. Congressman representing North Carolina’s First District ended weeks of speculation on Thursday by announcing his decision to retire at the end of his current term, which ends in 2022. Rumors had swirled locally...
Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
How many women are leaving the workforce?

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, has emphasized the devastating economic effects of the pandemic as a reason why Americans need some of the social safeguards guaranteed in the Build Back Better bill. While speaking on MSNBC on Oct. 25, Allred pointed out the pandemic's disproportionate economic effect on women. Reporter: Andy...
What is the '1st Amendment Praetorian,' the obscure far-right group subpoenaed by the January 6 committee?

CNN — An obscure far-right paramilitary group is in the spotlight this week after getting subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The committee subpoenaed the 1st Amendment Praetorian, a group founded in 2020 that recruits military veterans and former police officers to provide security at right-wing events.
