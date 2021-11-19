Full interview: Butterfield discusses congressional highs,lows

WASHINGTON, DC – G.K. Butterfield said the time has come to “pass the torch.”. The nine-term U.S. Congressman representing North Carolina’s First District ended weeks of speculation on Thursday by announcing his decision to retire at the end of his current term, which ends in 2022. Rumors had swirled locally...
Longtime North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who presides over a district that has been held by a Black representative for nearly the last 30 years, won't seek re-election in part because of a "racially gerrymandered" redrawn congressional map.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) earned little gratitude for her Thanksgiving message on Thursday. The conspiracy theory-loving lawmaker took time out during her holiday weekend return to Colorado — which also saw her allegedly make up an Islamophobic story involving Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ― to tweet:. “Today I’m thankful to...
President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
The Biden administration is expected to require essential foreign travelers crossing U.S. borders, such as truck drivers and government officials, to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 22, a White House official said Wednesday. The administration announced this fall that foreigners traveling for leisure who were barred from coming to the...
Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, has emphasized the devastating economic effects of the pandemic as a reason why Americans need some of the social safeguards guaranteed in the Build Back Better bill. While speaking on MSNBC on Oct. 25, Allred pointed out the pandemic's disproportionate economic effect on women. Reporter: Andy...
Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple put CNN and its poorly-rated media correspondent Brian Stelter on full blast for failing to address the network's past coverage hyping the now-discredited Steele dossier. Following the Durham probe indictment of Igor Danchenko, a Russian national and primary sub-source for the infamous memo drafted...
CNN — An obscure far-right paramilitary group is in the spotlight this week after getting subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The committee subpoenaed the 1st Amendment Praetorian, a group founded in 2020 that recruits military veterans and former police officers to provide security at right-wing events.
During an interview with CNN, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – After months of negotiations, the House finally advanced President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ bill to the U.S. Senate. Local congressional leaders talk about the future of this bill and the hurdles it now faces. “On this vote, the yays are 220 the nays are 213, the build...
