ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield man convicted of molesting three children

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5mYu_0d2CkFic00

A Kern County jury convicted a Bakersfield man on five counts of child sexual molestation involving three children Friday.

Joel Santiz, 41, was found guilty of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020.

One of the girls came forward and reported the abuse in August of 2020, which led to the discovery of the other two victims.

District Attorney Cinthia Zimmer explained how important it is to represent victims and allow their voices be heard.

“When sexual predators target and victimize children, public safety and every sense of justice demand severe penalties. This conviction is a reminder of how important it is that prosecutors amplify the voices of victims to bring justice for the case and protect the community by ensuring Santiz is never allowed to prey on children again,” Zimmer said.

Santiz is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20. He faces 60 years to life in prison and lifetime sex offender registration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Bakersfield teen identified as Weedpatch Highway shooting victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 17-year-old boy has been identified as the person fatally shot Sunday night in southeast Bakersfield. Jesus Mateo De La Torre was shot in the 500 block of Weedpatch Highway and died Monday morning at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. No arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield man killed on Latham Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man shot and killed on Latham Street last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man has been identified as Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano, 30, of Bakersfield. On Nov. 17 the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a home on Latham Street near Dennis Court just after […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dropped beer bottle linked suspect to Delano cemetery shooting: reports

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police may have had a harder time identifying Ray Anthony Torres if he’d laid off beer. A Budweiser bottle dropped by a man who witnesses said was the gunman in a fatal shooting at North Kern Cemetery had Torres’ DNA on it, according to newly released court documents. Witnesses told investigators […]
DELANO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
August, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Mother kidnaps 2 children against court order, possibly fleeing to Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two children Luis Cabrera-Tafoya, 8, and Yamin Pimentel, 6, who were abducted by their mother, Daisy Alvarez against a court order. They were last seen on Nov. 15. It’s unknown what they were wearing. Luis Cabrera-Tafoya is described as 4’2″, weighing 61 pounds, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Judge adjusts gag order in Armando Cruz case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge on Tuesday granted a motion modifying the gag order issued in the case of an Inglewood man accused of raping and killing a 13-year-old Bakersfield girl. The judge granted a motion allowing attorneys to inform the media and public of dates, times and locations for future court […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Anonymous tip led to arrest of Ralph Bailey assailant: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of punching radio show host Ralph Bailey at a Bakersfield steakhouse was arrested after police received an anonymous tip directing them to a social media account with photos of the suspect, court documents say. A Bakersfield police detective clicked on an Instagram account that showed photos of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

KCSO arrests 13 during operation in Lamont and Arvin areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Arvin Police Department and other law enforcement agencies arrested 13 people during a Street Interdiction Team (SIT) Operation last week in the Lamont and Arvin areas. The operation consisted of probation searches and patrolling the areas of Lamont and Arvin from 4 […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Cain Memorial church holding free COVID-19 drive-thru testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cain Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church is holding free COVID-19 testing through the end of the year. Drive-thru testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a church news release. No appointment is needed and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the verdict of the Ahmaud Arbery trial?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder in a Georgia court this morning. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations, and 10 days of testimony. Prosecutors argued that the defendants started the confrontation that led to Arbery’s death, while defense […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 men who were accused of trying to kidnap a federal agent enter no-contest pleas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who were accused of an attempted kidnapping during an undercover narcotics investigation pleaded no contest to felony charges Monday. Keisean Rockmore pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and making terroristic threats, and Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas pleaded no contest to conspiracy and drug possession for sale, according […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

All 3 defendants found guilty in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday. The jury reached its decision after more than 10 hours of deliberations following a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked a confrontation with Arbery and defense attorneys said their clients were acting in […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
KGET

1 person critically injured after aircraft goes down in Lockwood Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire officials said one person was severely injured after their aircraft went down Wednesday afternoon in Lockwood Valley. Emergency crews from Kern and Ventura counties were called to an area off Lockwood Valley Road south of Frazier Mountain Park Road at around 3:15 p.m. for a report of an […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
685K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy