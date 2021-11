At long last, the Mets’ search for a top baseball executive appears to be finally nearing a conclusion. Billy Eppler has been offered the Mets’ general manager job and the two sides were on the doorstep of completing a deal as of Monday night, The Post’s Joel Sherman reported. Barring last-minute complications, Eppler was expected to take the job, which would put an end to a winding search that has lasted six weeks and struggled to attract many top candidates along the way.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO