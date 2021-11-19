ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

See Us Coming Together | A Sesame Street Special

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThu. Nov. 25 at 11 a.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 and 9 a.m. on WKAR-KID 23.4 & STREAMING | This Thanksgiving, celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander communities and the power of belonging with the cast of Sesame Street. It's "Neighbor Day" on Sesame Street and...

www.wkar.org

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Jim Lee joins Sesame Street for Asian & Pacific Islanders special

Comic creator (and DC publisher/chief creative officer) Jim Lee has filmed scenes for an upcoming Sesame Street special focused on Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities called See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special. The special will also introduce the first Korean-American muppet - a seven-year-old girl named Ji-Young (played by puppeteer Kathleen Kim).
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

'Sesame Street' introduces a new character

The "Sesame Street" gang is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood! Ji-Young, the show's first Korean American character, will debut in a Thanksgiving Day special, "See Us Coming Together." The special, which airs November 25, is part of the organization’s ongoing racial justice initiative, "Coming Together," and will celebrate...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

‘Sesame Street’ will debut Asian American muppet during Thanksgiving special

The sunny days of Sesame Street will now shine over the series’ first Asian American character, who will debut during an upcoming special. Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American muppet performed by Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim, will debut in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special,” a Thanksgiving show celebrating diversity among the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Anna Cathcart
Person
Jim Lee
cbslocal.com

“Sesame Street” Is Getting A New Best Friend

(CNN) — “Sesame Street” is getting a new best friend. Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American character, will be a part of “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.”. The show, set to air on Thanksgiving, celebrates “the rich diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities as part of...
TV & VIDEOS
nhpbs.org

sesame street

SESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Twitter Is Loving This Sesame Street Thanksgiving Feast Throwback

Fans of "Sesame Street" (and really, who isn't?) have something very special to look forward to this Thanksgiving. The beloved children's show will debut a new character during its Thanksgiving special. According to the Washington Post, the new cast member, Ji-Young, is a 7-year-old Korean American Muppet and the series' very first Asian American character. "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special" will have some familiar guests, including "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi and will be available beginning November 25 on HBO Max, PBSKids, Facebook, Instagram, and even Youtube according to the Sesame Street Workshop.
TV & VIDEOS
wkar.org

Coppelia | Great Performances

Fri. Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy this modern reboot of the 1870 ballet featuring a blend of live action dance with animation. Based on a 2008 stage production by Dutch National Ballet, Great Performances: Coppelia is a contemporary reboot for the digital age.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Street#Thanksgiving#Television#Wkar#Asian American#Korean#Sesame Workshop
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry’s Wife Deanna Slams Rumors Surrounding Daughter Hannah’s Death: ‘We Are Mourning’

Speaking out. Chris Daughtry’s wife, Deanna Daughtry, has opened up about the ongoing investigation into her daughter Hannah’s sudden death. “The news floating around that we said our daughters death is being investigated as a homicide is false,” the massage therapist, 47, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 19, alongside a throwback photo of her late daughter. “We were not told that and never said that to anyone! The day Hannah was found I shared some concerns I had with some ppl I know and said we won’t know anything for sure till after they complete the investigation. Someone took that and went running with it or they talked to some else who then made assumptions … None of us can go jumping to conclusions.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Lets Daughter, 11, Paint His Nails In Adorable Video

Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy