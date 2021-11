BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurries of the season are possible for the Boston area Friday night. Yes, you’re reading that correctly and it’s not just your turkey hangover. Let’s break down the details. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers will be off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushes closer to New England. The Berkshires will be the first to see snow, as early as 9 a.m., and they will likely see the highest totals. Normally, you’ll see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that won’t be the case Friday. Temperatures will be stuck in place for much...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO