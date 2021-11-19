ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Procession’ Isn’t a Documentary on Sexual Abuse and the Catholic Church — It’s a Portrait of Survivors Reclaiming Their Lives

By David Fear
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Fd0Y_0d2CiuOd00

Robert Greene had an idea. The filmmaker behind such blurred-line experimental documentaries as Kate Plays Christine (2016) and Bisbee ’17 (2018) had seen a Kansas City press conference , in which an attorney named Rebecca Randles and her clients — four men who’d been abused by Catholic priests as kids — were demanding that the authorities in Kansas and Missouri begin criminal investigations into the incidents. Never mind the statute of limitations; after discovering that more than 230 priests “that we know of” in the area who’d been actively abusive over several decades, it was time to hold the Church accountable. Justice needed to be served. Greene reached out to the lawyer. Would these men be interested in collaborating with him on a project?

Three of them (Michael Sandridge, Tom Viviano, Mike Foreman) agreed to hear the filmmaker out. Randles suggested three more survivors (Joe Eldred, Ed Gavagan, Dan Laurine) who she thought might benefit from what Greene had in mind. The notion was that these men would, with the help of a trained drama therapist, revisit and reenact some of the traumatic moments around their abuse. Greene and his crew would film these scenarios, utilizing both real environments — i.e. actual churches — and constructed sets. The men would help out by playing parts in the others’ stories, including some of the abusers. The filmmakers would also give their subjects the space to talk about their experiences directly, as well as following them as they returned to the scenes of numerous crimes.

You can see the skepticism in the eyes of these six survivors, who’ve learned not to trust anyone and seem wary of fresh salt being poured into wounds that have never truly scabbed over. Their hesitation is evident — they do not want to exploit their tragedies, or appear “pathetic.” Going public with their stories is one thing, but actually recreating them? And then, after some group discussion and nervous laughter, Gavagan says, with a quiver in his voice: “I want this to be like Marvel superheroes, vanquishing the forces of fucking darkness.”

Procession — which begins streaming on Netflix today — is, in its own painfully intimate and singular way, a superhero story, assembling its team of avengers and letting them take on enemies both individual and institutional. The way this band of brothers has each others’ backs as they plunge into personal nightmares (and, in one case, a literal nightmare), is inspiring. It’s not a coincidence that the opening credits list it as “a film by” all six of these men. But this is also a portrait of ordinary human beings wrestling with demons, armed with nothing more than righteousness, courageness and a dogged need to be heard when so many refused to listen. It may have taken a man with a movie camera to let them venture into the past and, in the words of one of their collaborators, “to stand up for the little boy who couldn’t.” Yet these guys are the ones who step willingly into the worst moments of their lives, jumping into an abyss with the faith that there may be something healing on the other side. Name something that’s more heroic than that.

As for the films they make in order to confront what happened to them, they range from the baroque (a baptism sequence in which a clergyman’s eyes glow green — a detail related to one survivor’s memories of his rapist) to the corrective (Foreman replays a meeting that shut down his judicial case and now allows himself to rage accordingly). Others dive back into specific, detailed moments of trauma that aren’t explicit, but are near unwatchable. For some of them, the mere idea of stepping foot into a church again feels like crossing a major threshold. Two different sequences of men returning to remote houses where horrors occurred are equally unflinching, and equally devastating. There are a handful of moments when you genuinely worry you’re watching someone have a complete and irrevocable breakdown in real time.

It’s a harrowing documentary, to be sure, but also healing in a way that doesn’t go for easy emotional button-pushing, or play down the white-knuckle struggle they endure while processing all of it. (The movie’s title contains multitudes.) Greene tried something similar with his previous work Bisbee ’17, in which the residents of a small Arizona mining town mark the 100th anniversary of a racially motivated incident by helping the locals restage the tragedy, complete with musical numbers. It combined performance, testimonials, advocacy and activism as a way to get at a deeper truth about what happened, and how history continues to reverberate in the here and now. The tightrope he’s walking with Procession, however, feels far more perilous. There’s a lot more at stake, in terms of these grown men bringing their childhood monsters back to life. Not to mention, of course, the child actors they’ve cast as their younger counterparts. A single wrong note, and this could have been disastrous for everyone involved.

Instead, Greene and his crew bring not just a sensitivity to the proceedings, but grant these six brave souls the license to let everything out, any way they need to. And it’s the stage they set, not to mention the way these men strut and fret and scream and sob on that stage, that lends Procession the power it possesses. It simply wouldn’t have the seismic effect, or sense of truly earned catharsis, without those recreations — for the subjects and the audience. It ends with one man being handed a sledgehammer and demolishing a set that eerily resembles a rectory bedroom, and another reading a letter addressed to his younger self, as the actor he played him sits and listens. Neither of them are anywhere close to being able to let go of the past. But for a second, you can see that they’ve made peace with it, and feel ready to let go of some of the pain they’ve held on to for all of their lives. Procession gives them the chance to exorcise those demons. And then it gives them the strength to take the first step toward moving on.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert Harass, Threaten Jail Warden Who Wouldn’t Let Them See Jan. 6 Rioters

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Louie Gohmert — both of whom Rolling Stone reported were “intimately” involved in the planning of the Jan. 6 events that turned violent — think the people who carried out that violence have been getting a bad rap. They went down to the D.C. jail to visit some of them on Wednesday but ran into a little trouble when the deputy warden wouldn’t let them parade through the facility without first securing the necessary approval for a tour. Reps. Greene and Gohmert responded by harassing the deputy warden for minutes, telling her they had the right to tour...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: How Britney Spears Defied Critics and Reshaped Pop on ‘Blackout’

In the mid-2000s, few people were more famous than Britney Spears. But as she began to stumble in her personal life, the price of the public’s fascination was more than just a few nasty late-night jokes. Paparazzi swarmed Spears’ home and her family, turning the singer into a tabloid punching bag. But when you’re a platinum-selling pop princess, the show goes on even when you desperately need an intermission. In the midst of madness, Spears began recording an album that would become her defining statement, 2007’s Blackout. The latest episode of our Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums revisits...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Netflix’s Catholic Abuse Doc Offers a New Way to Represent Trauma

Procession begins where a lesser documentary might end, with a press conference at which three men go public with allegations of sexual abuse inside the Catholic church. But for its subjects, that moment, already decades in the making, is still only a beginning. Although proof that the church systematically enabled and covered up abuse in its ranks has existed for decades, a full reckoning has never been realized. Just this summer, a United Nations report concluded the Vatican still needed to be urged to “refrain from obstructive practices” in investigating past crimes. As angry as the movie’s survivors—there are six subjects in all—are at the priests who abused them, some of their most intense ire is directed at the independent review boards that were meant to mete out justice, and whose failure to do so is another gutting betrayal.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Missouri State
Parade

How the Netflix Documentary Procession Is Helping Abuse Survivors Take Back Their Power

When director Robert Greene pursued the idea of featuring six Midwestern men, all of them survivors of childhood sexual abuse by Catholic priests, in an emotionally raw documentary, he knew it would make viewers uncomfortable. That never daunted him or his crew, however, because his hope is that, after watching his new Netflix film Procession, people will feel compelled to take action.
TV & VIDEOS
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Greene
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wonderwall.com

Alyssa Milano hopes verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case terrifies 'cowardly armed white men,' more celebs react

A jury found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. guilty of multiple counts of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was gunned down while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020. The case stoked racial tension throughout the country. All three men, who are white, now face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. On the heels of the verdict — the second high-profile verdict in as many weeks — many in Hollywood reacted largely with happiness… Alyssa Milano, for instance, tweeted, "The verdict does not erase the crime, but I hope the convictions of #AhmaudArbery's murderers bring his family some peace. I also hope they terrify the cowardly armed white men across the nation who thought they could shoot Black men in the street without consequences."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Documentary#Emotional Abuse#The Catholic Church#Kansas City#Catholic
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newwaysministry.org

At Mass, Parishioners Oppose Catholic Officials Who Forced Student to Remove Pride Shirt

Community members have rallied around a Catholic school student who was forced to remove a Pride shirt, an action the local archdiocese is now defending. Students and parishioners at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Baltimore and its attached school wore rainbow face masks and shirts with “I am a child of God” in rainbow text to Mass this past weekend. Their action was in response to an incident last Friday at the school. The Baltimore Brew reported:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Tension Inside Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s Extremism Is Real

There appears to be quite a bit of tension inside Fox News over the extremist views of the network’s most popular host. Host Bret Baier publicly admitted on Monday that there were internal “concerns” at the network about the Tucker Carlson-produced documentary, Patriot Purge. The controversial documentary suggested Jan. 6 was a “false flag” operation and aired on the network’s streaming platform. During a recent interview on fellow Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Baier seemed a bit uncomfortable when Kilmeade asked about two network contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who resigned in protest over the network’s choice to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy