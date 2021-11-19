ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tom Holland Hypes Up Crowd For Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer In New Video

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many of us sat at home waiting for the second trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home to be released online, a select group of folks were able to descend upon a theater in Los Angeles and watch it on the big screen as the first people in the world to...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thedigitalfix.com

Benedict Cumberbatch says Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland is “gobsmackingly brilliant”

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch has praised his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Tom Holland. Cumberbatch told Esquire that Holland’s was “utterly, utterly gobsmackingly brilliant.” Cumberbatch also joked that despite being a 45-year-old man, he’d never quite got over the giddy excitement of appearing onscreen with Spider-Man. “All the time...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Take’: ‘Spider-Man’ Opens the Multiverse; Mel Gibson Lands a Job Directing ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

In this episode of “The Take,” we discuss the new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which gave Marvel fans a closer look at the multiverse and includes past villains from other timelines, but where are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire? Also, the cast of “Harry Potter” is reuniting for an HBO Max special, with no mention of controversial author JK Rowling.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Producer Defends Chris Pratt Casting & Says Actor Will Not Say “It’s-A-Me, Mario!” In The Film

When the voice cast was announced for the upcoming “Super Mario Bros.” animated movie, fans were seemingly divided by the casting of Chris Pratt as the title character. Many fans were upset because Chris Pratt doesn’t seem like the right fit for an Italian plumber type. Alas, according to one of the producers of the film, Chris Meledandri, you shouldn’t worry about that because his performance will be great.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star JK Simmons Confirms J. Jonah Jameson Is a Variant of the Original Trilogy

A little over than two years ago, Spider-Man: Far From Home delivered one of the most surprising post-credits scenes of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The scene brought J. Jonah Jameson into the franchise, played by none other than J.K. Simmons, reprising his beloved role from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy. The character's appearance raised a ton of questions from fans, most of which are focused on whether or not he's the same J. Jonah Jameson from the original movies, or just a different version played by the same actor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man Head Spotted On No Way Home Promotional Flyer

A Marvel fan is convinced he sees the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man in a piece of official promotional material for Spider-Man: No Way Home. If true, this would mark the first time material officially cleared by Disney featured an image of two eras of live-action Spider-Man actors in the same frame. The image came on a promotional flier as part of a Barkbox release, which is a monthly subscription service filled with pet toys. The apparent Maguire Spider-Man is a small portion of the character's head, which is printed in black and white and pictured against a building, which explains why it might have slipped past Marvel.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for his epic The Last Duel bombing this fall — and it’s not Disney, which he contends did a great job promoting the historical drama. The Oscar-nominated director dropped by Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday in which he discussed his iconic career. Maron said he was impressed that Scott had two enormous pictures out this year, The Last Duel and the upcoming House of Gucci. When it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October, 20th Century’s The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, cratered ($27 million...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jon Favreau
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Takes the Spotlight in Brand New Spider-Man: No Way Home Posters

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially under one month from release, and the massive marketing machine is well underway for what's shaping up to be this year's biggest blockbuster. In addition to dropping what seems to be a dozen new television spots on any given day, two new posters have surfaced online courtesy of the largest theater chain in Malaysia.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Best Picture Yet Of New Green Goblin Costume For Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's latest poster just gave fans their best look yet at the new Green Goblin costume for the movie. Most of the previous marketing material had Willem Dafoe's character in a slightly tweaked version of the Sam Raimi suit. However, this latest entry has him without a hood and menacing toward Tom Holland's hero and Doctor Strange in the middle. He also seems to continue to inch toward the center of these posters, which has become a running theme or gag in the images Sony has been giving fans. Also of note in this poster is the first appearance of The Lizard on one of these. Doctor Octopus' arms had featured heavily in the first one. But, he's not in the spotlight here. Electro also gets some prime-time billing too. Which is curious as well. Maybe all of these posters are supposed to represent the variant universes that housed all the Peter Parkers? It's to early to call at this point. But, speculation has kicked into a gear many didn't think was possible with all of these reveals. Check out the poster for yourself down below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Princess Bride Star Says Reboot Is "Not a Good Idea"

Back in 2019, it was reported that Sony had some interest in a remake or a reboot of The Princess Bride. The backlash was almost immediate and unsurprisingly so. The 1987 film is a beloved classic and a major part of popular culture. Chatter about a reboot quickly died out, but even a few years later, star Cary Elwes stands firm in his assertion that remaking the iconic film would be a bad idea.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man's Multiversal Villains Return on New No Way Home Poster

Villainous visitors from other universes return on the newest poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Avengers ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to magically make everyone forget his secret — everyone except Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the botched spell unwittingly unleashes the Multiverse and sinister supervillains defeated by the Spider-Men (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) of their home worlds, these ghosts of Spider-Man franchises past are a danger to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Spidermannowayhome
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Wants a Showdown With Wolverine

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters back in September and it's currently the top-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. There's no doubt we'll be seeing many of the movie's characters in the future, and the actors all have their dream team-ups. Florian Munteanu, who plays Razor Fist, was recently interviewed by ComicbookMovie.com and talked about the Marvel character he'd most like to battle onscreen. Munteanu said Wolverine and while the X-Men are not currently a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's only a matter of time before the franchise does a reboot.
MOVIES
Variety

Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Talk Their ‘House of Gucci’ Transformations: ‘It Was An Immersive Experience’

Father, son and house of Gaga. Method acting aside, Lady Gaga worked through both a physical and mental transformation to play her character inspired by the real-life Patrizia Reggiani. “I’d say truly the most challenging part was playing a murderer,” Gaga told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the red carpet premiere of the film at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows that she made a big mistake, and it was a lot of trauma that drove her towards this huge mistake that I know she regrets. So when...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the Premiere of Hawkeye

The first two episodes of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and Marvel fans are loving the new series. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the show's release, including some MCU stars. Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The debut of Hawkeye was no exception as Ruffalo shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of him and the show's star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).
MOVIES
Indy100

33 male-fronted heroic films and TV shows from 2021 after a Tory MP suggest men lack positive role models

On Thursday, a Tory MP sparked a frenzy on social media after he appeared to link male crime with traditionally ‘male’ characters like Doctor Who and James Bond being replaced with female actors.It sounded absolutely bonkers, and so the MP, Nick Fletcher, later backtracked and made a statement claiming he was making a point about there not being enough positive male role models on TV and film - role models needed for men not to commit crimes, apparently.Despite the recorded speech appearing to suggest otherwise, we’re happy to give him the benefit of the doubt and accept Fletcher wasn’t...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy