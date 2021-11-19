ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Driver miraculously survives after car is flattened by semi-truck

By Lauren Barry
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj6Qi_0d2Cijvs00

Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant couldn’t believe the driver of a car crash Tuesday near Mount Vernon on the Skagit River Bridge survived.

“There's really not a word to describe this collision,” he said in a tweet. “Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14-year career, I have never seen anything like it.”

According to Today, the unidentified woman who was driving the totaled car was recovering from her injuries as of Thursday. She was driving on Interstate 5 when a tractor-trailer smashed into her car.

Oliphant confirmed on Twitter that the car she was a driving was a Nissan Altima. She was the only occupant of the vehicle.

He said the crash created significant traffic, as the bridge had to be blocked in both directions while the woman was rescued.

“Traffic was causing the bridge to move and the semi was unstable,” he explained.

Driver’s stopping to look at the accident also became an issue.

“I saw plenty of drivers holding a phone recording/photographing the scene ... If caught you could be subject to a cell phone ticket or negligent driving 2nd ticket. Over $500,” Oliphant wrote.

While the crash looked nasty and severely damaged the vehicle, the woman was “able to get out on her own power,” after a tow truck lifted the front end of the tractor-trailer off the car.

Following the incident, the truck driver was given a ticket for following too closely, said Oliphant.

Comments / 0

San Francisco, CA
