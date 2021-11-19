Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 11 versus Chargers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without several starters as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup.
In other health-related news, Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Though there’s a chance Roethlisberger plays, Fitzpatrick has been ruled out.
Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to activate Roethlisberger.
Here’s the full participation/injury report from Friday:
