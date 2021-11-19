ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers injury report: Final update for Week 11 versus Chargers

By Allison Koehler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without several starters as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers in a primetime Sunday Night Football matchup.

In other health-related news, Ben Roethlisberger and Minkah Fitzpatrick remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Though there’s a chance Roethlisberger plays, Fitzpatrick has been ruled out.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to activate Roethlisberger.

Here’s the full participation/injury report from Friday:

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin
AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

G Kevin Dotson

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

CB Joe Haden

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

DT Cam Heyward

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

G Trai Turner

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

LB T.J. Watt

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

