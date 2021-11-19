Oklahoma-Iowa State: Matchup Spotlight

There’s no other way to put it: Iowa State’s receivers and Oklahoma’s defensive backs are a bad matchup for the Sooners.

Last season in Ames, the Cyclones exploited their pronounced height advantage over the OU secondary by throwing the ball to 6-foot-6 tight end Charlie Kolar, 6-7 tight end Chase Allen, and 6-3 wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

That trio combined for 10 catches, 197 yards and a 65-yard Hutchinson touchdown grab.

OU defensive backs — from captain Pat Fields to NFL-bound Tre Brown to transfer Brendan Radley-Hiles — were also whistled for four pass interference infractions and two holding penalties.

Oklahoma seized an early lead, but as Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy realized his receiver corps had such a massive a vertical edge, it became Iowa State’s go-to play: throw it up to the tall guy, and he’ll jump higher than the short guy.

Iowa State shocked the Sooners 37-30.

Delarrin Turner-Yell, Pat Fields, Justin Bro BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

All of ISU’s receivers from that game are back this year. Hutchinson leads the Big 12 with 68 catches for 798 yards with five touchdowns. Kolar, a two-time All-American, has 41 receptions for 506 yards and four TDs. Allen has 19 catches for 208 yards. There’s also 6-3 Darren Wilson (8-91), 6-2 Joe Scates (6-107, 1 TD), and 6-6 Sean Shaw (6-52, 1 TD).

And while Brown and Radley-Hiles are both playing in Seattle (one for the Seahawks, one for the Washington Huskies), the 5-10 Fields, 5-10 Delarrin Turner-Yell, 5-11 Woodi Washington and 5-10 Justin Broiles are all roaming the Sooner secondary, while 5-10 Billy Bowman and 5-10 Jaden Davis are regular backups.

“Whenever you're facing an opponent that's bigger than you, they're gonna try to throw the 50-50 balls because they think that they can make it just because of the size,” Turner-Yell said this week. “So that's why I say just having that playmaker mindset is gonna play a huge role in this game.”

No. 13 OU (9-1) and unranked Iowa State (6-4) clash at Owen Field on Saturday in an 11 a.m. Big 12 Conference game. It’s the Sooners’ Senior Day, and that means their three safeties — Fields, Turner-Yell and Broiles — want to play big in what is expected to be their final home game.

Fields doesn’t think Iowa State has added anything specific to the offensive playbook this week just because they’re playing Oklahoma.

“I think being that they are so big, that mismatch is gonna be against every team,” Fields said. “That's what they kind of know and create their offense on. I don't think it's nothing specific to us.”

Fields and Turner-Yell both said the Sooner DBs will need to rely on smarts and physicality but also good technique in defending the taller Cyclone targets.

Fields said falling back on the same technique they’ve been taught since Alex Grinch arrived as defensive coordinator should allow them to have success.

“We kind of just have to dumb it down at the end of the day,” Fields said. “It's the receiver that they’re throwing the ball to. Whether he's 4-foot-11 or 6-foot-11, we've got to guard him.”

Said Turner-Yell, “We have a great understanding of the physicality that it’s gonna take for us to win this game. So we made a big, big emphasis on that throughout the week.

“It just boils down to you being a playmaker. Because you have guys like Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker, things like that, just for example, that play the same position that I do in the NFL, and they face guys like George Kittle, Darren Waller, you know, bigger guys. But they still go out and make plays. So I feel like it just boils down to me and my teammates having that playmaker mentality no matter the size of the opponent.”

