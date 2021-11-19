Detroit Tigers Roster Moves: Niko Goodrum elects free agency

I know everyone was giddy when the pictures leaked of AJ Hinch and Carlos Correa but this is not going to be a reunion. Lindor received 341 million dollars and does not have any World Series rings to boast. Carlos is going to get a contract that’s 8 to 12 years in length and most definitely over 240 million. The Yankees didn’t learn when they had a chance to get out of the AROID contract but instead, the allowed him to opt out and then signed him to another long dumb ass contract. Then when the team was finally getting back in financial shape, the Yankees traded for Stanton which once again handcuffed the Yankees so they could not spend on pitching and they suffered again. If a team like the Yankees can’t overcome such huge, team crippling contracts, how can the Tigers do it? Let’s be clear why Mr. I wrote the big check. Yes, it was an attempt to win now and all of that but he bought the Tigers a HOF. Had he not signed him to that contract, he goes elsewhere, probably wins a World Series or two and then his HOF cap is not a Tiger’s cap for sure.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO