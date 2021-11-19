Cowboys Place Amari Cooper on COVID-19 List, Ruled Out for Sunday Against Chiefs

Cooper sits second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns behind CeeDee Lamb.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs or Thursday against the Raiders—his former team—as Dallas placed him on the team's COVID-19 list.

Cooper, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will be required to wait the normal 10-day quarantine period, according to ESPN's Todd Archer .

Starting on Sunday, Dallas (7–2) will play three games in 12 days. With Cooper out for two of them, the star wideout could make his return to the field as early as Dec. 2 when the Cowboys face the Saints if he clears protocols.

The 27-year-old sits second on the team in catches (44), receiving yards (583) and touchdowns (5) behind CeeDee Lamb, who has 726 yards and six touchdowns. Dallas was hoping to get its full slate of receivers on Sunday after getting Michael Gallup back—who missed seven games with a calf strain in the team's season opener—last week in the Cowboys' win against the Falcons.

With Cooper's absence, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will rely on Lamb, Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner—who caught two touchdowns against the Broncos two weeks ago—to make plays down the field. Dallas enters Sunday's game with the league's top ranked offense.

Prescott leads the NFL in passer rating (110.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.22) through eight games this season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cowboys coverage, head to Cowboys Maven .