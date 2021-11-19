ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman in COVID-19 coma wakes up on day family planned to pull life support

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzKNB_0d2CgadF00

PORTLAND, Maine ( WFLA ) — A Florida woman’s COVID-19 recovery is being called miraculous after she woke up from a coma on the same day her family planned to pull her off life support.

Bettina Lerman, 69, contracted the virus in September while on a visit to Maine, WMTW reported . Bettina’s son, Andrew Lerman, said she had underlying health conditions and planned to get vaccinated before she got sick with COVID-19.

Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

The virus ravaged her lungs, leading doctors to believe that she wouldn’t survive. By the time the decision was made to take her off life support, Bettina had already spent more than a month on a ventilator.

With the odds of her survival looking slim, Andrew said his family began planning funeral arrangements. They were even in the middle of buying a headstone on Oct. 29 when Bettina’s doctor called to say she’d woken up.

“I literally dropped the phone. I was like, what? I mean because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day,” Andrew told WMTW.

Bettina also had memories of people speaking to her in her coma but couldn’t respond to them, Andrew added.

‘Take care of each other, and wear a mask’ this Thanksgiving

Andrew and Bettina, who live in Tavares, Florida, were in Maine when Bettina got sick. The two were visiting Andrew’s father to care for him while he battled stage 4 cancer, according to CNN .

Andrew, his wife, and his father also got COVID-19 but recovered from their symptoms.

A hospital spokesperson said Bettina was still in serious condition, but Andrew said his mother hadn’t suffered any organ failure, CNN reported. In fact, he said no one can explain his mother’s recovery.

“So they can’t explain it on the medical side,” he said. “Maybe it’s on the religious side. I’m not that religious, but I’m starting to believe that there’s something that helped her. I don’t know.”

WEB EXCLUSIVE: What happened to the ‘Do Not Call’ list?

As of Wednesday, Bettina is said to be able to move her arms and can breathe by herself for a few hours while on oxygen support. Doctors are now focusing on getting her into rehab and rebuilding the muscle strength she lost during her coma.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS LA

Woman Meets Infant Daughter For First Time After Emerging From COVID-19 Related Coma

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – An Orange County woman who became Cedar Sinai’s first COVID-19 lung transplant patient awoke after five months in a coma to learn that the surgery gave her the gift of life and of motherhood. Amy Yamaguchi was nine months pregnant when she was intubated as result of contracting the coronavirus. Two days later, doctors performed a C-section, delivering her daughter, who is now 11-month-old daughter. She was then flown to Cedar Sinai for more advanced care and, ultimately, a double lung transplant. After five months in a coma, she woke with no memory of being married. “…and I asked...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Florida State
Citizen Online

Concrete compassion: Auburn concert to support family of COVID-19 victim

Samantha Marzano just wanted to buy a T-shirt. Instead, she was given more support than she could have imagined during one of the hardest times in her life. Marzano's fiancé, Paul Heath, passed away Sept. 23 at the age of 40 after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Heath and Marzano lived...
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Coma#Weather#Life Support#Wfla#Wmtw#Cnn
WGME

Portland woman recovering from COVID after spending weeks in coma

PORTLAND (WGME) -- After months of fighting for her life in the hospital, a Portland woman is awake and recovering. She was suffering from COVID, and her son is calling her recovery a miracle. “It was scary because I thought I would never have another conversation with my mother again,”...
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman gives birth while in coma after contracting Covid-19

A woman, 28, gave birth to her son while she was in comatose, fighting for her life. She was on ventilator for close to 10 weeks after contracting COVID while pregnant. The mum of three was in intensive care and placed on a ventilator when a team of medics from the Liverpool Women's Hospital were brought in to deliver her baby. Joseph was born 11 weeks early and was moved to a neonatal ward.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Grieving family's vaccine plea after 27-year-old's Covid death

The father of an unvaccinated 27-year-old woman who died from Covid-19 says he has "no doubt" she would still be alive if she had received the jab. Rashelle Baird, from Brechin, died last week in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital after contracting the virus. Stephen Baird said mother-of-three Rashelle had put off...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Philly

Chester County Mom Home For Thanksgiving After Spending 7 Months Hospitalized With Near-Fatal COVID-19 Infection

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.  (CBS) — Home for the holidays has special meaning for a Chester County family that has been hard hit by COVID-19. A young mom who was hospitalized for months with serious complications from the coronavirus is home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. The journey home starts with leaving the wheelchair behind as Marissa Fuentes gets a hero’s send-off from Bryn Mawr Rehab. “There were days that it was really a struggle to get up,” Fuentes said, “but giving up was never an option. I was determined to get home to my babies and my husband.” Fuentes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCRG.com

Celebration of life planned for UAW member who died of COVID-19

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A celebration of life is planned for the United Auto Workers union member who died of COVID-19 last week. Curtis Templeman, 48, of Guthrie Center, Iowa, worked at the Ankeny John Deere plant, and was one of the lead negotiators for the new contract that came after more than a month of striking.
NEWTON, IA
Washington Post

My kids moved home for the pandemic. I’ll never ask them to leave.

Kristin van Ogtrop is the author of “Did I Say That Out Loud? Midlife Indignities and How to Survive Them.”. Pop quiz: On any given day, what phrase do you say the most? I wish my answer was “Isn’t life grand?” or “No thanks, you can eat the rest.”. Opinions...
KIDS
nbcboston.com

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over an expected surge in COVID cases as hospitals across Massachusetts struggle with bed and staffing shortages. "Our hospitals are full. All hospitals are full," Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series. "Hospitals are already doing really terrible things like deferring and canceling elective surgery now in Massachusetts and so, you know, we are not in a position where we can afford an increase in COVID cases. Or flu, for that matter."
BOSTON, MA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy