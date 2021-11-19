ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SC to receive $24.1M in federal grants for infrastructure projects

By Chase Laudenslager
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday announced that South Carolina will receive $24.1 million in federal grants to be put towards two infrastructure projects.

The grants are being funded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

One of the projects benefitting from the grant is the Railroad Corner Pedestrian Improvement Feasibility and Planning Project in Orangeburg, which will receive $350,000. The project “will plan a multimodal network that connect university students to downtown.”

The second project being funded is the Spartanburg County Multimodal Project, which will receive $23.8 million. The project “will install nearly 14.6 miles of 10-foot-wide asphalt multi-use pathway, a pedestrian/bicycle bridge over a major roadway, approximately four intersection/roadway crossing improvements, approximately five pre-fabricated pedestrian bridges, and wayfinding signage as part of the Daniel Morgan Trail System (the Dan Trail), a 42-mile multimodal (bicycle and pedestrian) trail system through the City of Spartanburg and rural areas that surround it. ”

These grants are independent of the money South Carolina is expected to receive from the recently passed Infrastructure Law.

