ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 6 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;26;45;36;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;52%;2%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;38;64;41;Partly sunny;NNW;4;26%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;4;-5;10;4;Very cold;NNE;12;76%;20%;1. Asheville, NC;52;26;50;29;Increasing clouds;SE;6;41%;3%;3. Atlanta, GA;62;36;56;38;Mostly sunny;E;7;37%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;49;39;51;46;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;51%;2%;3. Austin, TX;67;49;77;65;Warmer;S;6;58%;2%;2. Baltimore, MD;48;30;50;38;Turning cloudy;SSW;5;53%;4%;3. Baton Rouge,...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Denver Weather: Measurable Snow Will Likely Wait Until December

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front set to sweep across Colorado Tuesday night will bring snow to parts of the state. But it’s very unlikely Denver will see the first measurable snow of the season. Before the front arrives, Tuesday will be breezy and warm with temperatures returning to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Sse#Nnw#Nne#Ga#Md#Billings#Mt#Wnw#Al#Wsw#Boise#Ma#Sun#Sc
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Nation's Weather

Much lower temperatures in the wake of a cold front will. produce numerous snow showers over interior New York and. Pennsylvania tomorrow. As temperatures continue to fall. through the day, roads could become slippery in western New. York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Farther east, relatively. warm air ahead of the cold...
ENVIRONMENT
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Student inventors from Lincoln Land face the 'Shark Tank'

Students enrolled in the Introduction to Business class at Lincoln Land Community College impressed a panel of local business leaders in a recent “Shark Tank” exercise. The students pitched ideas, presented financial plans and sought investment from the “Sharks” for unique businesses selling scented bracelets, nachos, technology support and hunting experiences.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy