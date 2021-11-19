Driver arrested on DUI charge in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a driver suspected of impairment in connection with a deadly hit-and-run Thursday afternoon in the central valley.

Anthony Stewart, 44, has been booked on charges of DUI resulting in death. He is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

The pedestrian died after being transported to the hospital.

On Nov. 18 at approximately 4:39 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) dispatch center received a call from a man reporting a hit-and-run collision on E. Twain Avenue and Royal Crest Street involving two pedestrians.

The witness said he and his friend, Allen Davis, were walking west on E. Twain Avenue approaching Royal Crest Street when he heard a vehicle approaching them from behind. As he turned around, he says he and Allen were struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has now been identified as Stewart.

After the collision, the vehicle left the scene, according to the witness statement and police report.

Arriving medical personnel transported Davis to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

Police later saw a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado C-1500 pickup truck that fit the description of a vehicle that fled the scene and approached it at an Emerald Suites apartment complex.

DMV records revealed that Stewart did not have a valid driver’s license.

According to the patrol officer, the Chevrolet truck had damage to the front right consistent with a pedestrian collision.

Another officer arrived at the apartment complex and observed that Stewart displayed indicators consistent with driver impairment, but Stewart refused to conduct a standardized field sobriety test so he was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC).

Blood samples from Stewart were gathered on the scene and by a laboratory technician at CCDC.

Investigation of the scene revealed several large paint chips in the collision debris, including vehicle parts that matched Stewart’s vehicle color and damage profile.

As the investigation continued, Sunrise Hospital staff advised police that the pedestrian that was transported, Allen Davis, died from his injuries shortly after his arrival at the hospital. The coroner’s office will confirm the victim’s identification at a later time.

Stewart was booked for:

DUI, resulting in death

Duty to stop at accident involving death

Fail to give information to party at accident

Fail to maintain lane

Driving without a valid driver’s license

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

