Police involved in deadly shooting near Tenaya, Cheyenne identified

By Duncan Phenix
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police have identified the sergeant and officer involved in the deadly shooting that happened on Wednesday in the northwest valley.

Police shot a suspected bank robber, who later died, around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Metro was responding to a bank robbery call, and during that investigation, they determined the suspect was involved in several robbery attempts in the area.

Metro says 59-year-old Sergeant Donald Graham and 40-year-old Officer Amelia Lukac were involved.

Sergeant Graham has been with Metro since 1998 and Officer Lukac since 2004.

Both have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

The suspect police shot who later died has not been identified.

