When it was announced that actor JK Simmons would be taking on the role of Commissioner Gordon for Zack Snyder's Justice League, comic book fans were stoked. Having already made his mark on the world of Marvel Comics with the iconic portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man he would finally have the change to shine for the distinguished competition. We know now, Snyder's eventual departure lead to a minimal amount of Simmons in the movie and eventually no further appearances by him in the DCEU (well, not yet at least). As fans might have expected, there was a plan before and now Simmons has spilled some of the beans on that.

