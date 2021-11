This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's official Black Friday sale is well underway, as it kicked off on on Monday, Nov. 22. The huge Black Friday events at Walmart offers discounts on thousands of tech items and toys across the whole site, with in-store deals starting on Friday, Nov. 26. We've seen Black Friday Walmart deals for a few weeks already as part of the retailer's early Black Friday discounts, but some of those deals have ended and the discounts are gone. Most of Walmart's biggest deals are happening right now, though there are a few more to look forward to that will kick off late on Thursday and run into Friday.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO