ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Lake Ontario’s temperatures and what it means for CNY

By Daniel Maslowski
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tasnG_0d2CdG4C00

CENTRAL, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Lake Ontario is currently running around 5 degrees warmer than average, setting records for one of the warmest it’s been in decades. Although it might not sound like much to us, a 5 degree difference can make much more of an impact during the winter months when the lakes are ice-free and warmer for longer, allowing lake effect snow to intensify.

Preparing for winter driving in CNY

The warmer water also contributes to blooms of harmful algae and bacteria that produce toxins. These toxins can cause illnesses and contaminate drinking water supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKEOc_0d2CdG4C00

Why is the water temperature so high? Well, it’s due to a warmer than normal summer and fall which has prevented the lake from cooling down at it’s normal rate. Since it takes much more time to warm up and cool down the lake than it does the air, it looks like this trend of warmer than normal water temperatures will stick around for a while as we head into this winter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY on Friday, 3-6 inches of snow expected

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re heading out for Black Friday deals or returning home, be sure to watch out for snow and wind, the National Weather Service said. Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Cortland counties can expect three to six inches of snow accumulation as well as winds as high as 40 miles per hour, a weather advisory from the weather service said.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold front brings frigid air and light snow Friday

The cold front that brought us rain late yesterday will deliver colder air and snow Friday. Snow will be scattered and light. Some accumulation is possible on grassy areas and in the mountain ridges, but a dusting is expected for most of western PA. Temperatures start out chilly this morning,...
ENVIRONMENT
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy