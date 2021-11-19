US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;44;26;45;36;Increasing clouds;SSE;6;52%;2%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;38;64;41;Partly sunny;NNW;4;26%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;4;-5;10;4;Very cold;NNE;12;76%;20%;1. Asheville, NC;52;26;50;29;Increasing clouds;SE;6;41%;3%;3. Atlanta, GA;62;36;56;38;Mostly sunny;E;7;37%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;49;39;51;46;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;51%;2%;3. Austin, TX;67;49;77;65;Warmer;S;6;58%;2%;2. Baltimore, MD;48;30;50;38;Turning cloudy;SSW;5;53%;4%;3. Baton Rouge,...

fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
WISH-TV

Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
cbslocal.com

Denver Weather: Measurable Snow Will Likely Wait Until December

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front set to sweep across Colorado Tuesday night will bring snow to parts of the state. But it’s very unlikely Denver will see the first measurable snow of the season. Before the front arrives, Tuesday will be breezy and warm with temperatures returning to...
DENVER, CO
manisteenews.com

The Nation's Weather

Much lower temperatures in the wake of a cold front will. produce numerous snow showers over interior New York and. Pennsylvania tomorrow. As temperatures continue to fall. through the day, roads could become slippery in western New. York and northwestern Pennsylvania. Farther east, relatively. warm air ahead of the cold...
manisteenews.com

Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire, authorities said. The remains of Diana Brown, 57, of San Antonio, were found Saturday, according...
COLORADO STATE
manisteenews.com

Transit center approved for old fairgrounds site in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — An $18.6 million transit center will be constructed on the site of the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit. Detroit City Councilmembers on Tuesday approved by a 5-2 vote a plan that calls for buses and passengers to use what had been the fairground’s Dairy Cattle Building.
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Man charged in slaying of longtime Detroit DJ John O'Leary

DETROIT (AP) — A 38-year-old man was charged Wednesday in the stabbing death of longtime Detroit rock radio personality John O'Leary, authorities said. Sean Lamoureux, who was O'Leary's housemate in Highland Park, was arraigned in 30th District Court and charged with open murder and larceny, the Detroit Free Press reported. He is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 7.
DETROIT, MI
manisteenews.com

Arizona history-Nov. 28-Dec. 4

On this date in 1905, floods caused bridges to be washed out and other extensive damage at San Carlos, Florence, Maricopa, Phoenix, Globe and Dudleyville. On this date in 1927, Tucson became the terminal of the first daily air passenger service from Los Angeles to southern Arizona. On this date...
ARIZONA STATE
manisteenews.com

In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery's life was at a crossroads

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — He was at a crossroads, his life stretching out before him, his troubles largely behind him. He had enrolled at South Georgia Technical College, preparing to become an electrician, just like his uncles. But first, he decided, he would take a break. College could wait until the fall.
BRUNSWICK, GA
manisteenews.com

Ohio, Michigan governors wager sweet treats on 'Big Game'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Buckeye candies and Michigan-made cherry products are among the sweet treats up for grabs in a friendly wager between the governors of Ohio and Michigan, whose flagship universities face off in their historic rivalry Saturday. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is wagering an assortment of Ohio-made...
MICHIGAN STATE

