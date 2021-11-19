ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Students honor life of 18-year-old stabbing victim

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bv4bR_0d2CZv1d00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lanphier High School students remembered one of their classmates Friday after he was stabbed this week.

Juvenile suspect formally charged after deadly stabbing

Springfield School District officials said the students led a peaceful moment of silence and celebrated the life of 18-year-old Pierre Scott.

Officials stated, “We will continue our emotional support of students and encourage them to take advantage of these resources provided by our social workers and psychologists on staff. We will continue to allow the space and time for students to express themselves and heal through the channels available to them at school.”

Police arrest 15-year-old in connection to deadly stabbing

According to officials, they have requested an analysis of electrical and structural measures for metal detectors. They are also looking into portable metal detectors for short-term use and looking into other building modifications.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Badge of fallen officer returned home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “Almost didn’t go to the show,” Zane Ziegler, Champaign Police Department, said. “You know, so what’s the odds?” Some may call it fate, but decades later a piece of the Champaign Police Department has returned home. Champaign Police are thankful for something this coming holiday. They were able to return a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mother of shooting victim advocates for license plate cameras

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The mother of a shooting victim is advocating for license plate-reading cameras. After the Urbana community decided against them. Liam Gasser was shot in the head last month at a busy Champaign intersection after what police called a road rage incident. No one has been arrested, and authorities said they’re looking […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced on meth, fleeing authorities charges

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that a man was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in prison for meth manufacturing and attempting to flee the authorities. Nicholas V. Barfield, 42 of Flora, Ill., was arrested on Jan. 14 in Herrick after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over. Barfield […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Officials seek information about car theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard Counties Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a car theft that happened between 6 p.m. on November 6 and 5 p.m. on November 7 at 1722 North Peoria Road. According to police, A PJ brand, 22-foot long tilt trailer with a Volvo Skid Steer on it, was taken […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Community Counts: Young Lives Friendsgiving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Becoming a teen mom can be a frightening experience and sometimes even a lonely one. But Young Life of Champaign County has a ministry committed to providing them support and comfort. The ministry, Young Lives, wanted to demonstrate how appreciated teen moms are in our communities. So they held a Friendsgiving […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters remind drivers to be careful around them

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) – Danville firefighters are reminding people to be careful when they’re working. This comes after a driver ran over a hose while crews were dousing a garage fire on Tuesday. The hose that was ran over was a supply hose that sends water to the fire truck and will have to be […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lanphier High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

State’s Attorney: Man allegedly grabbed elderly woman’s neck

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced Monday that four-count information against a man was filed after he allegedly hurt an elderly woman. Police said Tyler A. Newlin allegedly caused bodily harm to a woman by grabbing her neck with his hands. According to police, the charges alleged include two […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Former Farmer City police officer suing city

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A former police officer is suing Farmer City for gender discrimination. Lara Davis’ attorney filed the civil lawsuit in federal court last week. The civil lawsuit said Davis was paid less than other officers in the Farmer City police department because of her gender. Now, she is suing the city […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

Family and friends remember the life of a beloved bar owner

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An entire community is mourning the loss of a well-loved business owner in Champaign Tobin “Toby” Lee Herges died last week after a long battle with cancer. Today, his bar was crowded with people who came to honor his life. Family and friends had great things to say about the man […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Peoria Charter delivers busload of food

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Charter donated a busload of food to Cunningham Children’s home. That food will go to Circle Academy families who need the extra support. Cunningham usually donates food to those families every year, but the bus company decided to step in and help. Charles Hoge, Principal of Circle Academy, says it […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

One dead, one injured in I-55 crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – A man is dead following a crash on Interstate 55 at Milepost 173 on Monday. Illinois State Troopers said that at approximately 4:33 p.m., a car traveling southbound swerved onto the shoulder for unknown reasons and crashed into a tow truck that was present for an unrelated incident. The driver […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Mattoon school raises money for cancer research

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A school in Mattoon is donating money to help one of its own. Every year, Williams Elementary has a day of “Thanks and Giving.” This year, they say they’re donating to Sarah Bush Lincoln’s cancer research center. They picked that organization because Todd Morton – one of their supervisors – has […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Man arrested for gun, drug offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man on Monday for gun and drug offenses after an attempted traffic stop. In a press release, SPD Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that at approximately 2:20 p.m., officers pulled over a car being driven by 27-year-old Dexter Hughes near 4th and Myrtle Streets. After […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy