Readin', Writin', and Reason with Dom Giordano | Episode 39

Dom Giordano, WPHT host and former teacher, has dedicated much of his daily show toward parents who are taking it into their own hands to push back against school boards that have a negative impact on their children. This has culminated in a weekly podcast on education, Readin', Writin', and Reason, which has allowed wonderful relationships to develop between Giordano, educators, and parents throughout the country who are speaking out against overbearing school boards.

This week, Dom is first joined by Broad+Liberty reporter Todd Shepherd, to discuss a fantastic investigation into the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program in the Bensalem school district. In his piece, Shepherd uncovered that the Bensalem Township School District paid a consulting firm over $100,000 to a consulting firm for an ‘Equity Review,’ in effort to develop a plan alongside the districts new DEI committee. Todd takes us through what he discovered, and gives us a temperature of the town of Bensalem, explaining what has led to the decision to implement such a committee.

Then, Pennsbury parents Simon Campbell and Tim Daly return to the podcast. Both join to reveal an injunction granted by a federal judge, which invalidates the Pennsbury school board from utilizing policy 903 to silence public comment. For a long time now on the Dom Giordano Program and Readin' Writin' and Reason, Dom has played clips of contentious debate between Campbell, Daly, and Pennsbury’s solicitor, who has repeatedly silenced parents during the open comment portion of school board meetings. Tim Daly takes us into the behind-the-scenes of the school board meetings and conversations he’s had with the solicitor, and tells why he decided pursue legal paths to push back against the repeated silencing by the school board. Then, Simon Campbell explains that Policy 903 was written from a template used all over the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, provided by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, explaining that this legal decision could have effect for other overbearing school boards throughout the State.

Finally, Ramona Bessinger pops in for a quick chat, after making national headlines for speaking out about the ways that themes from Critical Race Theory are being snuck into public curricula, after seeing a radical shift play out as a public school teacher.