CHESHIRE — This weekend, the first floor of Artsplace will be transformed from an art studio to a winter wonderland department store for holiday shopping. “We are just so excited to have people back at Artsplace,” said Joan Pilarczyk, the director of Artsplace. “This year we really want to cater to the shopper, and make the experience really easy and enjoyable for them.”

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO