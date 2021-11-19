ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ja Morant, Other Athletes React to Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

By NBC Sports Staff
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant, other athletes react to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday, pleading self-defense in a deadly shooting in Kenosha, Wis. The Rittenhouse trial became a subject of controversy as debates around gun laws, vigilantism and racial injustice...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 468

Kirk
6d ago

It was self defense and was found not guilty by a jury of his peers, that’s justice! If you don’t like it leave the country or stop talking 💩……

Reply(53)
144
Thomas Bedard
6d ago

Deadly force is authorized when you or someone else's life is in immediate danger. This law applies whether you are white, Black ,or kacie. Luckily for kyle the shooting was recorded or he will probably been convicted.

Reply(2)
55
John
6d ago

Im pretty sure if you are running away from someone with your back turned and being chased, you are not going out of your way to shoot someone. The media acts like he hunted those rioters down when in reality he was attacked first.

Reply
42
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Kenosha, WI
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Washington, IL
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Tennessee, IL
Kenosha, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Chicago, IL
Sports
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Jones
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Young Dolph
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Golf Digest

This Charles Barkley dagger of Zion Williamson was so funny it made Shaq cry

So far this (young) NBA season, we have yet to see Pelicans big boy/former Duke phenom Zion Williamson take the court. Williamson has been recovering from offseason foot surgery—a process that might take two to three more weeks, according to head coach Willie Green—and his presence has been sorely missed, as the Pelicans have slumped to a dismal 1-7, good for the dead last in the Western Conference.
NBA
Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Nbc Sports#The U S Rittenhouse#Spidadmitchell#Justice#Twitter
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
New York Post

Doc Rivers’ daughter Callie expecting second child with 76ers’ Seth Curry

It’s one big happy NBA family. Callie Rivers, daughter of 76ers coach Doc Rivers, is expecting her second child with her NBA husband Seth Curry — who plays for his father-in-law in Philadelphia. Callie, a former professional volleyball player, announced the news this week on Instagram. She shared a black-and-white...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
AOL Corp

Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley pay tribute after death of Ernie Johnson's son

A typically jovial "NBA on TNT" studio took on a somber tone on Tuesday in the wake of host Ernie Johnson's son's death on Friday at 33 years old. Michael Johnson died after a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy. The sports world responded Saturday with an outpouring of kindness and condolences for Johnson and his family. On Tuesday, the beloved broadcaster's studio mates paid tribute, dedicating the entire pregame show for TNT's Tuesday doubleheader to the Johnson family.
NBA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy