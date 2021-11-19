Lamar Jackson After Illness: ‘I Used To Eat My Flintstone Vitamins When I Was A Little Kid, My Immune System Should Be Good’

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing two straight days with an illness.

Earlier in the week coach John Harbaugh said it had noting to do with COVID-19, which Jackson has contracted twice.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said he’s feeling “way better” than he did a couple days ago and is ready to play in the team’s game against the Chicago Bears.

He thinks the changing weather had something to do with his cold.

A reporter noted Jackson has seemingly missed more practices due to illness than injury.

“I usually don’t get sick, for real,” said Jackson, later joking, “I used to eat my Flintstones Vitamins when I was a little kid, my immune system should be good.”

Since becoming the starter midway through his rookie season in 2018, Jackson has only missed two games. He was inactive for the final game in 2019, with the Ravens’ playoff spot secured, and he missed a December game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. Otherwise, he’s played.

Jackson doesn’t mind fans posting about his well-being on social media and the attendant freak-out that comes when he doesn’t take the practice field.

“I mean, they’re showing concern. I appreciate that, the fans showing concern for their QB,” he said. “I love that, I love that.”