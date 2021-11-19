ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper ruled out for Chiefs game

By Andrew Schnitker
FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Dallas’ game at Kansas City Sunday.

Cooper’s absence will drop the Cowboys’ receiving depth down a peg just a week after Michael Gallup returned to action from a stint on the injured reserve. Cooper ranks second on the team behind CeeDee Lamb in targets, yards and receiving touchdowns.

Cowboys bounce back with big win over Atlanta

Cooper may miss the next two games depending on his vaccination status. Dallas hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day next Thursday.

The NFL’s protocols are different for vaccinated/unvaccinated players.

Vaccinated players are allowed to return to participation after two negative tests, 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must sit out 10 days and may return after they are asymptomatic.

Cooper’s absence puts a slight damper on the offensive fireworks show we’re expecting to see Sunday afternoon between the Cowboys and Chiefs, but the Cowboys still have a hoard of talented playmakers. Without Cooper, receivers Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown and Malik Turner will get another opportunity to shine in Dallas’ top-ranked offense.

