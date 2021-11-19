ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

KHON2
 6 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions. Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

 

