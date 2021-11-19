ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin sleep expert breaks down recent study showing the best time to go to bed

By Sally Hernandez
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wj7DQ_0d2CYOIn00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daylight saving time ended weeks ago, but a local sleep expert says falling back could still be impacting your health.

“We always see a surge in heart disease and heart attack rates immediately afterwards, because of the time you’re trying to sleep and your natural rhythm always causes stress,“ said Dr. Stanley Wang, the medical director at the Sleep Disorder Center at the Heart Hospital of Austin.

Here’s what illnesses Austin-area doctors say are circulating this holiday season

He said the latest research shows there is a connection between sleep and heart health. The recent study published in the European Heart Journal shows what happens to your heart when you go to bed at a certain time.

“The study shows those who went to bed between 10 to 11 p.m. at night led to 25% less heart disease than people who go to bed earlier or later,” Wang explained.

New PSA with Lady Gaga brings awareness to Women’s Heart Health

Wang says the body’s natural clock or circadian rhythm is more important to your heart than going to bed at a certain time.

“You can’t expect for your heart to be healthier just because you go to bed at a specific time. That would be like me telling you, ‘billionaires go to sleep at 10 o’ clock, so you should go to bed at 10 o’ clock expecting to wake up being a billionaire.’”

Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

His interpretation of the study? People who do not sleep at ideal times may need to get their heart checked.

“Are you having problems going to sleep, because of undiagnosed heart failure? Do you have undiagnosed sleep apnea?” are all reasons Wang says you should talk to your doctor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
Fatherly

This Is the Best Time to Go to Bed to Avoid Heart Disease

Getting a good night’s sleep isn’t just good for having a productive tomorrow — sufficient sleep is also important for your physical and mental health. According to the CDC, not getting enough sleep could be a risk factor for things like heart disease and high blood pressure, and most adults should be getting at least 7 hours every night. But now, a new study suggests that when you go to bed could be a factor in your health as well, NBC News reports. Researchers with Huma Therapeutics, a British medical tech company, looked at whether someone’s bedtime correlated with their risk of developing heart disease. They published their results this month in European Heart Journal – Digital Health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
NBC Connecticut

This Is the Best Time to Go to Sleep for a Healthier Heart, Study Says

Having a super early night might not be the best sleep strategy for your health, according to one U.K. study. The new research found that going to sleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. could lower the risk of heart disease. The study, published in the European Heart Journal on...
HEALTH
WCNC

Scientists say this is the best time to go to sleep

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bedtimes aren't just for kids anymore. Researchers say there may be a "golden hour" for adults to fall asleep or face serious health risks. A new study in the European Heart Journal says the ideal bedtime is between 10 and 11 p.m. Let's connect the dots. HEART...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKRC

New study shows going to bed at this time may reduce risk of heart disease:

UNDATED (WKRC) - Could going to bed too early or too late be detrimental to your health? According to a new study, there may actually be an ideal time to hit the hay. A study published this week on European Heart Journal - Digital Health showed those who fall asleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. may reduce their risk for heart disease.
HEALTH
healthing.ca

The riskiest time to head to bed is after midnight, study finds

Your risk of developing cardiovascular disease depends on what time you hit the sack — and don't assume that getting there earlier is a good thing. The time you head to bed could be putting you at risk for heart disease, according to a study of more than 88,000 people by British health-tech company Huma.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
SHAPE

Wind Down for Bed with This 15-Minute Yoga Flow for Better Sleep

For many people, sleep (and the process of getting to that point) is a delicate dance: no afternoon coffee pick-me-ups after 3 p.m., A/C and fan on full blast, cooling eye mask, weighted blanket, and a white noise machine piping whale calls from the corner of the room. Oftentimes, though,...
WORKOUTS
Duluth News Tribune

Health Fusion: Poor sleep may make you feel older, a new study shows

Poor sleep for people over age 50 is linked to negative perceptions of aging. All all of that negativity can impact your physical, mental and cognitive health. That's according to research from the University of Exeter in the UK. Their study shows people who rated their sleep the worst felt...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Problems#Nexstar Media Inc
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

If You See This on Your Nails, It Could Be a Sign You Have Diabetes

Listening to our body is always important. Paying attention to any changes on our skin and in our eyes can give us early signs of serious health issues like malnutrition and anemia. When it comes to our nails, their appearance and texture have been associated with diseases including heart disease and thyroid issues. Now, new research further discusses the ways that our nails are impacted by diabetes in particular.
HEALTH
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one big sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
KXAN

KXAN

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy