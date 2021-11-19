Austin sleep expert breaks down recent study showing the best time to go to bed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Daylight saving time ended weeks ago, but a local sleep expert says falling back could still be impacting your health.

“We always see a surge in heart disease and heart attack rates immediately afterwards, because of the time you’re trying to sleep and your natural rhythm always causes stress,“ said Dr. Stanley Wang, the medical director at the Sleep Disorder Center at the Heart Hospital of Austin.

He said the latest research shows there is a connection between sleep and heart health. The recent study published in the European Heart Journal shows what happens to your heart when you go to bed at a certain time.

“The study shows those who went to bed between 10 to 11 p.m. at night led to 25% less heart disease than people who go to bed earlier or later,” Wang explained.

Wang says the body’s natural clock or circadian rhythm is more important to your heart than going to bed at a certain time.

“You can’t expect for your heart to be healthier just because you go to bed at a specific time. That would be like me telling you, ‘billionaires go to sleep at 10 o’ clock, so you should go to bed at 10 o’ clock expecting to wake up being a billionaire.’”

His interpretation of the study? People who do not sleep at ideal times may need to get their heart checked.

“Are you having problems going to sleep, because of undiagnosed heart failure? Do you have undiagnosed sleep apnea?” are all reasons Wang says you should talk to your doctor.

