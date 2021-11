Chicago Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack remains out with a left foot injury, leaving his status for this week and beyond still in doubt. Mack was one of seven players who didn’t practice Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field. Mack hasn’t played since the Bears’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 24. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to return to the field soon or whether the Bears will move him to injured reserve.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO