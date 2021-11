DES MOINES — The State Board of Education has approved rules for the new law that makes it easier to form publicly-funded charter schools. The board’s attorney Thomas Mayes told them this process will be quite different than what they’ve seen in the past. “I don’t think that the educators, the general public has fully processed the change this statute made. It’s big and bold — as some things should be — but when something is big and bold, the butterfly effect, it’s major,” Mayes says.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO