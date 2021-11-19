ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABA Urges SBA to Improve Communication and Increase Staffing

 6 days ago

In a letter sent to the Small Business Administration today, the American Bankers Association urged the agency to improve communication from its headquarters to its regional offices, and...

SBA Promotes Small Business Saturday, Pandemic Relief Programs

You may be familiar with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the Small Business Administration wants to remind you of an important event in the middle: Small Business Saturday. The SBA visited the Hoogland Center for the Arts Tuesday to discuss the event, which encourages people to do holiday shopping at locally-owned small businesses. The agency is also promoting pandemic relief programs and grants available to small businesses like the Hoogland. The Hoogland’s Executive Director Gus Gordon says initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program were essential to keeping the arts center going during the pandemic shutdown.
15 Small Business Grants to Apply For This Year

Funding opportunities aren’t necessarily scarce but tracking down viable options can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. Deadlines are constantly looming, application requirements change, and setting aside time to complete them is a job in and of itself. That being said, we’ve discovered small business grants that provide worthwhile resources, and more importantly, money you don’t have to pay back, to get your idea off the ground. Note: The second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is also live for those who are eligible. It provides borrowers in low- or moderate-income areas and a maximum of 10 employees with loans...
ABA Urges FHFA to Refine Proposed Amendments to GSE Capital Framework

In a comment letter today, the American Bankers Association urged the Federal Housing Finance Agency to further refine proposed amendments to the capital framework for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the prescribed leverage buffer amount and credit risk transfers. The association told FHFA that current proposals to revise...
From communication silos to unified communication: 4 takeaways on a new system for improving the patient journey

The traditional patient journey is plagued by communication silos. Multiple healthcare providers are involved in a patient's care from start to finish, but many times they don't have the tools needed to communicate effectively with each other. Pulsara enables unified communication that dismantles these silos, providing a single source of truth between disparate care teams that improves emergency care coordination.
Protecting Your M&A Investment with Smart Communications

If your bank’s expansion and growth strategy includes M&A, you are undoubtedly evaluating a number of opportunities, based on many considerations. First and foremost, the deal has to make sense financially—to the shareholders, the board and other stakeholders. Whether you’re paying a premium for a bank’s assets or rescuing a poorly performing institution, whether in-market or an extension of your footprint, M&A represents a major investment that must support your bank’s long-term revenue growth goals.
SBA EIDL $2 Million Loan Increase Requests: Path to Approval

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / The Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) maximum amounts have changed numerous times since the inception of the popular COVID loan program in March of 2020. From the original $2 million, it was quickly reduced to $150,000 when millions of business owners were applying in droves. This past year it was raised to $500,000. Now, as of September 2021, it is restored back to the original $2 million maximum for those small businesses that qualify for this size EIDL loan.
ABA Comment Letter on SBA’s FY 2022-2026 Strategic Plan

Re: Request for Feedback on U.S. Small Business Administration’s FY 2022-20226 Strategy Plan and Enterprise Learning Agenda. The American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to provide feedback on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) FY 2022-20226 Strategy Plan and Enterprise Learning Agenda. Banks of all sizes play a significant...
ABA, Banking Groups Express Opposition to Proposed SBA Direct Lending Program

The American Bankers Association and a coalition of financial trade groups expressed opposition to a proposed Small Business Administration direct lending program that has been included in the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better” legislation. In a letter to congressional leaders today, the groups raised concerns that the proposed program will undermine existing public-private partnership SBA loan programs and potentially limit access to capital to small businesses “due to increased complexity.”
ABA Survey: Ag Borrower Profitability Increased in 2021

A majority of ag lenders—69.7%—reported that overall farm profitability increased in the prior year, due in large part to government support, which is estimated to account for 38% of ag borrowers’ net income, according to the 2021 Agricultural Lenders Survey conducted by the American Bankers Association and Farmer Mac. This marks the first time since the survey began in 2016 that a majority of ag lenders reported an increase in overall farm profitability. Lenders also said they expect that 80% of their borrowers will be profitable in 2021.
City of Idaho Falls Rolls Out Improved Communication System

Idaho Falls is rolling out a new enhancement to its citizen notification system which will allow the City to reach more residents with both time-sensitive notifications and routine communications via email, text message, and voice. The City has had an email system via their website for more than five years,...
SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
How's That Vaccine Mandate Working for the Federal Government?

The Biden administration's "vaccine or test" mandate for federal workers appears to be a success, with over 90% of workers receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, according to an agency-by-agency breakdown released by the White House on Wednesday. As of November 23, approximately 92% of the 3.5 million...
