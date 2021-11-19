ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Ciner Wyoming donates to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Cover picture for the articleNovember 19, 2021 — Recently Ciner Wyoming made a $5,000 donation to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. From Ciner: Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to build greater awareness and increase collaboration...

KPVI Newschannel 6

Inflation in Wyoming rises 7.7%

Inflation in the Cowboy State rose dramatically from spring 2020 to spring 2021, according to a recently released state report. The Wyoming Cost of Living Index is released bi-annually, and analyzes changes in inflation across Wyoming compared to the previous year. Its latest report, published Oct. 29, covers the second quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
Sheridan Press

Wyoming news briefs

CHEYENNE (WNE) — After three months of low numbers of nursing home resident COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wyoming, things have taken a turn for the worse through the end of September and most of October, according to the latest AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard. Wyoming’s 8.49 COVID-19 cases per...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Connect Wyoming application period now open

The Wyoming Business Council announced that they have opened the application portal for the Connect Wyoming program today at 10 a.m. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 3, 2022, from internet service providers proposing qualifying projects. According to the WBC, applications will be reviewed in mid-January. Information and costs provided...
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

SEE: Smithsonian Exhibit in Torrington, Wyoming

Care to step back in time for a little while? The Homesteaders Museum on Main Street is featuring an exhibit by the Smithsonian. “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” is a traveling exhibit that can now be seen thanks to the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Service’s Museum on Main Street program. The program has visited 1,800 rural towns and cities since 1994.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Univ. of Wyoming Closures for Thanksgiving

Many University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 25-26, for Thanksgiving. Classes will be dismissed Monday-Friday, November 22-26. Normal business hours and classes will resume Monday, Nov. 29. Coe Library will be closed Thursday-Saturday, November 25-27, and will reopen Sunday, Nov. 28, at...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Press

Wyoming Business Council opens Connect Wyoming application portal

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Business Council opened the application portal for the Connect Wyoming program Monday. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 3, 2022, from internet service providers proposing qualifying projects. The program is designed to provide infrastructure funding to improve broadband access to unserved and underserved areas across the state and is contingent upon legislative appropriations.
WYOMING STATE
Star-Tribune

Hunkins: Winsome Sears in Wyoming

On Nov. 2, Republican Winsome Sears was elected Lt. Governor of Virginia in a major electoral upset, and in doing so became the first Black woman to win a state wide office in the Old Dominion state. She garnered a total of 1,658,746 votes, besting her Democrat opponent by 50,000. Ms. Sears has a connection to Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Super Tag Deadline Changed in Wyoming

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has changed the cut-off date for the annual Super Tag raffle to January 31. The change was made to give hunters who win licenses more time to plan their hunt. Licenses offered in the Super Tag have not changed, and hunters can apply for...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming employment numbers updated

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.5% in September to 4.1% in October. However, the recent decreases in Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate have been largely the result of unemployed individuals leaving the labor force. From October 2020 to October...
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Wyoming Untrapped launches “Untrapped Tuesdays”

JACKSON, Wyo. —Humans can only do so much to mitigate climate change and promote healthy landscapes. Wildlife are far more efficient, simply doing what they do naturally. Untrapped Tuesdays celebrate five special animals considered to be eco-heroes. Over the next eight weeks, Wyoming Untrapped will feature one of its films...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Delta variant as deadly to Wyoming as initial surge

Call it a saddle or a roller coaster, COVID-19 death data in Wyoming paint a startling picture: Despite the widespread availability of vaccines, the Cowboy State lost as many residents to coronavirus this fall as it did during last winter’s deadly surge. “Looking at the last surge and the delta...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Governor Launches Wyoming Innovation Partnership

A new effort to better diversify and grow Wyoming’s economy and workforce will receive a major boost with the allocation of $27 million in federal funding by Governor Mark Gordon. The American Rescue Plan funding will help cover the first year of the newly launched Wyoming Innovation Partnership .WIP is...
AGRICULTURE
capcity.news

Serve Wyoming is seeking a Program Coordinator

Program Coordinator (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Benefits: Paid holidays and personal time as determined by Executive Director. Travel Reimbursement at Federal Level. Eligible for 3% of salary/month for a matching IRA after 30 days. Eligible for group life and vision insurance after 30 days. Article continues below... About us:. The...
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

CASA Missoula struggling with volunteer numbers due to pandemic

MISSOULA, Mont. — CASA Missoula says due to the pandemic, its volunteer numbers have dwindled. CASA represents the best interest of children through the legal system to try to get them in the safest environment possible. The role is especially important in our region. “I don’t know if people are...
MISSOULA, MT
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Brunton sold to Wyoming locals

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. A Wyoming-based pair of inventors and former educators has acquired Brunton, one of the state’s oldest brands. The 127-year-old compass maker, which had most recently been a subsidiary of Sweden-based Fenix, yesterday announced the change in ownership. The new owners, Lauren and David Heerschap of Lander, Wyo., had been educators in geoscience before becoming employees at Brunton in 2014. They initially partnered with the company to manufacture their invention, the Axis Transit, a popular measuring device among geologists for making precise calculations.
WYOMING STATE
My Country 95.5

Did Wyoming Invent The MOTEL?

MOTEL. That word is short for Motor Hotel. They are something very American. Invented back when the first paved roads across the United States began to ferry adventurers on vacation. To be clear, what I mean by "MOTEL" is a place that is along the highway, and motorists traveling cross...
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Cheney disowned by Wyoming GOP

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been disowned by her own political party in Wyoming. The resolution, which does not strip Cheney of any tangible power, passed the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting Buffalo. Similar resolutions had already been adopted by nine county-level Republican Parties earlier this year. Not every Republican agreed with the resolution however as evidenced by the tiny margin of the vote. Furthermore, Representative Landon Brown of Cheyenne quipped, “…the small amount of people that passed this resolution are the people who couldn’t get elected in their own area.” In reaction to the vote, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said it was “laughable” to think Cheney is anything but a conservative Republican.
WYOMING STATE
world-nuclear-news.org

Wyoming site chosen for Natrium plant

Kemmerer in Wyoming has been selected as the preferred site for the Natrium nuclear power plant demonstration project, TerraPower has announced. The location is near the coal-fired Naughton power plant, which is due to retire in 2025, and was chosen after an extensive evaluation process and meetings with community members and leaders.
WYOMING STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Nuclear power is coming to Wyoming

It appears nuclear power is coming to Wyoming just down the road in the western part of the state. In October 2020, the US Department of Energy, through its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program, awarded TerraPower $80 million in initial funding to demonstrate the Natrium technology. TerraPower signed the cooperative agreement...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Buford, Wyoming: Smallest Town in the U.S., Cheapest Gas in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Last week the tiny town of Buford, Wyoming, was a buzzing topic on a Cheyenne Facebook news group. Cheap gas was what the members of the page were talking about and many claimed that the four-pump gas station in the middle of a windswept prairie on Interstate 80 had the cheapest gas in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE

