Ciner Wyoming donates to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

A Wyoming-based pair of inventors and former educators has acquired Brunton, one of the state's oldest brands. The 127-year-old compass maker, which had most recently been a subsidiary of Sweden-based Fenix, yesterday announced the change in ownership. The new owners, Lauren and David Heerschap of Lander, Wyo., had been educators in geoscience before becoming employees at Brunton in 2014. They initially partnered with the company to manufacture their invention, the Axis Transit, a popular measuring device among geologists for making precise calculations.
