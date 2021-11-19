Ciner Wyoming donates to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been disowned by her own political party in Wyoming. The resolution, which does not strip Cheney of any tangible power, passed the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting Buffalo. Similar resolutions had already been adopted by nine county-level Republican Parties earlier this year. Not every Republican agreed with the resolution however as evidenced by the tiny margin of the vote. Furthermore, Representative Landon Brown of Cheyenne quipped, “…the small amount of people that passed this resolution are the people who couldn’t get elected in their own area.” In reaction to the vote, Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said it was “laughable” to think Cheney is anything but a conservative Republican.

