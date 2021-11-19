ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Otero County officials resist COVID-19 mandates despite county's high rate of infection

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 6 days ago
Otero County has the third highest COVID-19 positive test rate - 18.51% - among New Mexico's 33 counties, reporting 48 new cases Nov. 18.

De Baca County led with 23.83%, while San Juan reported 22.86%, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH).

Despite the high rate of infection, and the death of 10 Otero County residents since Friday from the virus, Otero County officials continued to voice opposition to federal and state public health mandates meant to stem the spread of the virus.

Five deaths were reported between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14, two deaths on Nov. 15, one on Nov. 16 and two on Nov. 18. The Nov. 18 deaths included a woman in her 20s; 20- to 29-year-olds have the third highest rate of infection in Otero County. They follow those 10 to 19 (1,241 cases) and those 30 to 39 years of age (1,270 cases).

The Otero County Board of Commissioners was open about its disagreement with New Mexico's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, which it deemed too restrictive.

At its regular meeting on Nov. 18, the Otero County Board of Commissioners said it did not support the implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, COVID-19 vaccination mandate for employers.

Implementation of the mandate is suspended, said Otero County Manager Pamela Heltner, as a result of a lawsuit challenging it.

"It will most likely be appealed," Heltner said. "We may or may not see this. But I wanted to keep it on there (agenda) and still have discussion if the time comes if the board has any intention of enforcing this. I can say that we have departments that are very short-staffed now and have mentioned we will lose staff if we enforce this."

Each of Otero County's three Commissioners said the vaccination mandates didn't allow for individual body autonomy.

"It is not my right to tell somebody to put something into their body, I'm not gonna do it," said Commission Chairman Gerald Matherly.

Commission Vice Chairman Couy Griffin suggested that Otero County look into suing should the OSHA vaccination mandate be reinstated.

"You have our support, Pamela and the county employees have our support," Griffin said to Heltner. "This is a hill that we'd be willing to die on right here."

Matherly suggested Heltner explore ways the County could fight the mandates.

Otero County has already passed a resolution opposing state emergency public health order issued by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, calling the orders unconstitutional.

The resolution, unanimously passed Sept. 9, stated that Otero County "officials who enforce or abide by these unconstitutional health orders violate their oaths of office and their duty to the people of New Mexico."

The discussion comes as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Otero County led Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center to enact crisis standards of care.

"Crisis standards of care are peer-reviewed guidelines that help health care providers and health care systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of a disaster or public health emergency when there are not enough resources," according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

In Otero County, 52.6% of Otero County residents are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 18 with 62.5% of Otero County residents having received at least one shot, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Otero County reported 7,890 positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020 with 6,217 COVID-19 recoveries.

One hundred-twenty Otero County residents' deaths were attributed to COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health as of Nov. 18.

For information about COVID-19 in New Mexico, including where to get tested or vaccinated, visit cv.nmhealth.org or vaccinenm.org.

Residents can also call the Coronavirus hotline at 1-855-600-3453 or call the COVID-19 vaccine registration call center at 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and then option 3 for tech support.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

Deb Bourdo
6d ago

Positive tests are not medical cases. Otero citizens understand this. We have proven prophylactics, outpatient treatments, early treatment protocols as well as vaccines. Problem is...government is standing in the way of doctors taking care of their patients. We will have this virus with us into the future, same as colds and flu. We can live with it same as other viruses, without political interference. Breath deeply and live free.

Biden's an Imposter
6d ago

Stand tall Otero County! We live in a Constitutional Republic. The mandates are government overreach. IF the government can tell us what to do with our bodies , then OVERTURN Roe v Wade NOW!

