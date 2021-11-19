This Office star has made a fortune on Cameo

B rian Baumgartner, who rose to fame playing Kevin Malone on The Office , said he has made over $1 million on Cameo.

Forty-eight-year-old Baumgartner has become Cameo's "most bankable star," according to an interview with Cameo CEO Steven Galanis.

The platform lets people pay celebrities to create personal videos and messages for fans, which are often used as gifts.

THE GUARDIANS ARE NOW CLEVELAND'S MLB TEAM

Baumgartner, who co-starred on the U.S. version of The Office with Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, and Mindy Kaling, among others, charges about $195 for the personalized messages, a report stated.

The actor behind Kevin Malone charges $2,500 per video for his large corporate clientele, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Here's how I view Cameo: This is not about me, or about getting a message from me. I view it as an attempt from two people who want to make a connection," he said . "They want to make a connection so they give this message from me because it brings them back to a moment that they shared together."

Washington Examiner Videos